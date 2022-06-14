Watch: Sykkuno talks about his favorite streamer organizations and the likelihood of him joining one

YouTube Gaming sensation Thomas "Sykkuno" revealed his top-three favorite streamer organizations and spoke about the likelihood of him joining one of them.

Currently, the former Twitch streamer is not affiliated with any organization, but he tends to group up and play multiplayer games with content creators from OfflineTV and 100 Thieves.

After some fans asked the YouTuber if any organization had approached him, Sykkuno mentioned that while several had reached out, he decided not to join any of them for the time being.

Sykkuno reveals is biased towards streamer organizations that his friends are a part of

The YouTube Gaming star continued his livestreaming journey on the Google-owned platform and interacted with his viewers during the initial moments of his broadcast earlier today.

As he was answering interesting questions posed by his audience, the Las Vegas native's eye caught a question from a fan asking him if he was approached by any streamer organization in recent times.

He began talking about the subject by revealing that some organizations have shown interest in signing him. Without naming any group in particular, the content creator began his address by stating that:

"You know guys, not trying to be weird but obviously a few of them were interested but um, I'm never really... I don't know."

He continued by talking about the top three organizations that he would be interested in joining:

If there was an org I would join, there's two; honestly if I did, it wouldn't even be for like specific things. There's only two orgs I really like. Well, actually, three now. Um, and they're all pretty much orgs that my friends are in, so, that's really all I can say."

Fans present in his YouTube Live chat were surprised to hear what Sykkuno had to say. Finally naming his favorite streamer organizations, the star said:

"Guys, you guys are saying, 'Oh,' as if you're surprised. I can just; 100 Thieves, OTV and OTK (One True King) have a lot of my friends in them and that's pretty much, that's pretty much as close as it gets."

Sykkuno concluded by talking about the subject by mentioning that he won't be joining the mentioned organizations anytime soon:

"I don't think I'll ever join anything, but, yeah I mean, my friends are there so, that's pretty much... I mean I am biased, not going to lie. I'm biased. If my friends are there, I'm going to be biased. It's just how it goes."

The topic of conversation came to a close as the YouTuber continued with his daily livestream.

After he made the platform switch from Twitch to YouTube Gaming, Sykkuno saw a huge jump in his viewership and watch-time. He currently has 2.83 million subscribers with more than 328 million channel views.

