100 Thieves announce new video game known as Project X, release date yet to be announced

100 Thieves is best known for being a gaming team. According to their website, they are considered the "premier lifestyle brand and gaming organization".

They have some of the most prominent gamers on board, including Valkyrae, CourageJD, Nickmercs, ZackTTG, and Ssumday. They play games ranging from Fortnite and Call of Duty to Fall Guys and Valorant.

However, their next foray will be something rather unexpected. 100 Thieves is known for making gaming content and playing games professionally. According to a new report, the next step they'll be taking is into game development.

100 Thieves is reportedly making new game called "Project X"

The team announced their official YouTube channel. Nadeshot, the founder and CEO, sat down with John Robinson, the current president and COO, to announce the brand's next step.

Project X is the title of their first gaming project, though very few details have been shared. A release date has not been announced, either, as it appears the move is in the earliest stages.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky 100 Thieves have announced they will be making their own video game… known as Project X 100 Thieves have announced they will be making their own video game… known as Project X https://t.co/glV3DAMRfG

Nadeshot and Robinson are aiming to completely redo how game development takes place. Their ultimate goal with Project X, aside from the natural purpose of making a good game, is to get players, streamers, and pros involved.

“It was always such a struggle where I’d be playing some of my favorite games and I’d be waiting for the sequel and these studios just sit in the dark for three years. There’s just no process where you feel connected to the development of that video game.”

Most games do not allow their players to be very hands-on in the developmental phase, which can cause gamers to feel a little bit disconnected from the game.

It doesn't hurt much, especially with a high-quality game, but being connected can take it to an entirely new level.

Nadeshot and John Robinson announcing the game (Image via 100 Thieves on YouTube)

The move is to try and make lasting changes to the game development world, but it's also a strategic business move for 100 Thieves. Nadeshot had this to say about it:

"Long story short, John and I have been working as hard as we can to build a business that can withstand the test of time. We've got teams that are winning on stage, we have best-in-class apparel, best-in-class content in all gaming. So, we've been trying to fire from all cylinders in that same light."

Ultimately, if 100 Thieves can successfully make a quality game, they'll go down as one of the best gaming brands of all time. If they successfully revamp game development and get players more involved, they might not be one of the best. They might be the best.

