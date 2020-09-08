Is Ninja joining the 100 Thieves Valorant team?

Ever since Ninja was released from his Mixer contract after the platform closed down, his next steps have been unclear.

Of course, Ninja is still a streamer and continues to play games like Fall Guys and Modern Warfare: Warzone with his streamer friends. However, his plan has been elusive overall.

Will 100 Thieves add Ninja to their Valorant team?

100 Thieves recently made a number of additions to their roster and are actively looking to find more players through tryouts. Apparently, Ninja is one of the players that have been trying out for the Valorant competitive team.

Ninja hasn't been streaming his Valorant games, and many fans are skeptical and curious about how well he can do in a professional competitive scene. The most that we've been able to see are clips posted of Ninja playing in games with Hiko, another streamer and member of the 100 Thieves competitive team.

About a week ago, Ninja tweeted a clip of himself playing Valorant:

Going to start uploading more clips again, here is a little Ace I got this morning with @hiko pic.twitter.com/gWEGVm5dP0 — Ninja (@Ninja) August 31, 2020

Ninja has some great clips but fans are already hungry for some live footage. Viewers and Valorant players want to know if he's always that skilled. Though we haven't seen Ninja play live, it's safe to assume that'll he be a high-level player, if not professional. Valorant might not necessarily be the exact kind of game Ninja has dominated in the past but he has proven himself in competitive shooters before, and that includes Halo, Gears of War, and Fortnite.

Naturally, when word got out about Ninja trying out for the 100 Thieves Valorant team, viewers went around asking questions. In a recent clip of Hiko, someone in the chat asks, "Is Ninja being signed?". Hiko pauses for a second before giving a subtle smirk. He then responds with an eyebrow raise and says, "possibly".

Advertisement

At this point if 100T Ninja happens it will be the most well thought out troll of the decade pic.twitter.com/V9cccKmE3v — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 7, 2020

If that clip, along with all the current rumors, wasn't enough, there's more. Today, Ninja sent out a cryptic tweet in which he writes:

"Today is a day for celebration."

The picture that was posted along with the tweet is a Ninja edition bottle of Dom Perignon. He hasn't confirmed what the bottle is for or what he is celebrating. However, we can only guess that it has something to do with the 100 Thieves competitive Valorant team.

Today is a day for celebration 🍾 pic.twitter.com/LHN0LfGRMN — Ninja (@Ninja) September 7, 2020

It's only a matter of time before there is a major announcement released about the full 100 Thieves Valorant team. Whether or not Ninja is on it is yet to be seen.