Fortnite x Fall Guys Collab: Everything we know so far

The news has already broken that Epic Games is working on a Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration. Fans of both the games are excited to learn about everything that is in store for them. From free cosmetics to exciting challenges, both titles have amazing things planned for their players.

In the last week, leakers have come across several hints regarding the looks of the characters in this collab. There are many other leaks surrounding the details of the collaboration, including its release date.

Fall Guys continues to hype up the upcoming collaboration, and players cannot wait to hear about the details. Apart from the collab, there is also good news for players who have previously purchased Fall Guys.

All the details about the Fortnite x Fall Guys collab

Rumors about a Fall Guys collab started about a year ago when leaked files suggested that the game would feature skins inspired by Epic Games' Battle Royale. However, the skins never made it into the game, and all hopes of a collab fell through.

However, after coming across a new set of leaks, data miners are confident that another collab is in the works and that it will arrive anytime soon. Here is everything we know about the Fall Guys x Fortnite collab:

Llama Rama-like events in Fortnite and Fall Guys

Popular data miner iFireMonkey recently discovered hidden files for a new Trials website. This is similar to the Nindo challenges during the Naruto collab, but with a Fall Guys codename. Previously, similar challenges were available during the Llama Rama event when Rocket League partnered up with Epic Games' Battle Royale.

This means that both the games will have a series of challenges, and players can earn free rewards in both Fall Guys and Fortnite. These rewards can range from Pickaxes to Gun Wraps and more.

According to HYPEX, the next Fortnite update is arriving on the May 17, and Epic Games is releasing a free game on the May 18. Clearly, the timeline suggests the possibility of an upcoming collab.

Fall Guys have a BIG announcement on the 16th and Epic are releasing a game for free on the 18th, and the next fortnite update is on the 17th The Fortnite x Fall Guys collab *might* happen next week!Fall Guys have a BIG announcement on the 16th and Epic are releasing a game for free on the 18th, and the next fortnite update is on the 17th The Fortnite x Fall Guys collab *might* happen next week!Fall Guys have a BIG announcement on the 16th and Epic are releasing a game for free on the 18th, and the next fortnite update is on the 17th 👀 https://t.co/7epGYu8rtt

Fall Guys will be available for free on the Epic Games Store

The reason why both the games decided to collaborate is that Fall Guys is going to be available for free on the Epic Games Store. A few days ago, the game used its official Twitter handle to inform fans that it has a major announcement coming on the May 16.

The first announcement tweet was followed by several other tweets, building hype for the major news to come on Monday.

Premium Battle Pass in Fall Guys

To make money after going free, Fall Guys is going to introduce a premium Battle Pass. This will include exclusive cosmetics that players can get from purchasing the pass. All the players who purchased the game before it decided to go free will get free tiers from the upcoming premium Battle Pass.

Clearly, Epic Games, Fortnite, and Fall Guys have interesting things planned for fans. It is going to be one of the most exciting gaming crossovers that players have seen in quite a while, and will surely break the internet.

