Fortnite to potentially feature a Fall Guys collaboration in 2022

News of the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration has started breaking the internet ever since it was leaked. Two starkly different battle royale games could be joining hands to provide players with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It looks like Fall Guys will also be following in the footsteps of Rocket League for this collaboration.

Fall Guys was once the most popular game on Twitch. Almost every content creator couldn't wait to stream the game and have loads of fun. Unfortunately, players soon got bored of it and did not want to pay for a game that didn't have a lot to offer.

Things may take a turn for the better if the game goes free with the leaked Fortnite x Fall Guys collab. This comes as great news for fans of both games as they are in for some interesting events and free cosmetics.

Everything we know about the Fortnite Fall Guys collab

A year ago, Fall Guys was planning to introduce several skins and nameplates inspired by Epic Games battle royale title. Unfortunately, the developers failed to make good on those leaks. However, Fall Guys needs a lifeline now, and Epic Games is ready to throw one their way.

Popular data miner iFireMonkey recently found a couple of Trial websites similar to the Naruto challenges. The websites are dedicated to the rumored Fall Guys collaboration, which means that players may have to complete in-game challenges to get free rewards.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



I have an update to share!



It appears we are going to be getting a Fall Guys x Fortnite trials event in the future as the urls were updated!



- Epic Fallguys Extension

- Epik Fallguyz Ektenzion



Recently two new Fall Guys URLs have surfaced named:

- Epic Fallguys Extension
- Epik Fallguyz Ektenzion

Both for some reason re-direct to the Fortnite website???

Previous I mentioned on my personal account that Epic was working on two new Fall Guys URLs that re-direct to the Fortnite website.

I have an update to share!

It appears we are going to be getting a Fall Guys x Fortnite trials event in the future as the urls were updated!

Similar to the Llama Rama challenges for Rocket League, the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration is expected to have events in both games. Players should be able to redeem free cosmetic rewards in both games after completing these challenges.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Also if we recall to previous leaks from almost a year ago, these are what Epic originally planned for a Fall Guys Collab!



Fall Guys is set to go into a "Symphony Season 1" soon with a paid pass and is rumored to go free to play so it makes sense for the collab to start soon!

Can Fortnite help revive Fall Guys?

It is clear that Fall Guys is hoping to make a comeback with the help of Epic Games. While going free would help widen the playerbase, it still needs a major content overhaul to remain popular even after going free. Moreover, having its own skin in Epic's popular battle royale game will make the game even more recognizable.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey According to @FNLeaksAndInfo Mediatonic has also recently added support for cross-game item grants similar to Rocket League where you can do a challenge in Fall Guys and get a reward in both Fall Guys & Fortnite

The push from Epic Games will also help Fall Guys expand to consoles, and the cross-platform environment will attract more players. Both sides seem to have it all planned out, and given the success of the Llama Rama event, it seems like Fall Guys could get a massive boost from the collaboration.

Edited by Danyal Arabi