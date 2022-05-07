Everything new coming into Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2

Epic Games has a lot planned for the last month of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Even after several hit collaborations and the arrival of some eagerly-awaited skins, the ongoing season has much more to offer.

Plenty of new collaborations are lined up for the remainder of Chapter 3 Season 2. From anime characters to superheroes, players can expect many more exciting skins and challenges to come to the Battle Royale game soon.

Another exciting event happening before the season ends is the FNCS Chapter 3 Season 2. Loopers can participate in the major tournament or even win free Fortnite rewards by simply watching the FNCS live streams.

What to expect from the rest of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

The original Naruto collab was one of the most hyped and beloved crossovers in the history of the Battle Royale game. It also came with a set of challenges known as 'Trials', which helped players earn free Naruto-themed cosmetics. Surprisingly, data miners have found a new Trials website codenamed "Kawaii 2".

This means that another Naruto collab might be around the corner and players can see other important characters from the anime as skins in the game. The likes of Itachi and Madara could be a part of the second Naruto Fortnite collab in Chapter 3 Season 2, along with more free cosmetics.

Apart from Naruto, players might witness another regional collab. Following the arrival of El Chapulín Colorado, a popular Mexican TV show, a popular Australian show might also make its way to the Battle Royale game. The official FN ANZ Twitter page recently leaked the possibility of a Wiggles collaboration and it is certainly something Australian fans of the game would enjoy.

Midas might return to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Zero War Marvel comics have been a great way to see what skins are making their way to the ongoing season. One of the latest Zero War comics has Midas on its cover, which confirms that the Golden King is still alive.

Even Donald Mustard has teased Midas' arrival on multiple occasions. Now, with the Zero War comic book cover, it is almost confirmed that Midas will be arriving anytime soon.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1 (Exclusive Marco Turini Variant Set) Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1 (Exclusive Marco Turini Variant Set) https://t.co/LE4vU6sPTZ

Another collaboration hinted at in the Zero War comics is Spider-Man: 2099. This makes even more sense with the recently updated Mythic web-shooter files that might return with the new Spider-Man.

Get ready for FNCS Chapter 3 Season 2

An all-new season of FNCS qualifiers is already underway with the Finals just around the corner. This means players have yet another opportunity to grab free FNCS-themed cosmetics by watching their favorite pro players battle it out for the victory crown.

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive



Check out more details in our blog:



fn.gg/c3s2fncsbroadb… It's almost time for the show to begin! Chapter 3, Season 2 #FNCS broadcasts begin May 6!Check out more details in our blog: It's almost time for the show to begin! Chapter 3, Season 2 #FNCS broadcasts begin May 6!Check out more details in our blog: fn.gg/c3s2fncsbroadb… https://t.co/3kD0KrlgJb

Clearly, even with just a month remaining before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 ends, Epic Games has a lot more to offer to players. Both competitive and casual players will enjoy the remainder of the season alike.

Edited by Saman