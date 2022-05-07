Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters to likely return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

It seems like Fortnite players will not have to wait long for the Spider-Man Web-Shooters to return. Based on leaks, the Mythic item was recently updated, which can only point towards its probable return. Clearly, the developers want to make some tweaks before they bring back the popular Web-Shooters.

According to HYPEX, Epic Games is re-working the camera movement for the Spider-Man Web-Shooters set to return to Fortnite soon. Players are hoping the Mythic item gets unvaulted sooner rather than later.

The arrival of Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 was certainly a blast. Naturally, it was equally disappointing when the extremely fun item was vaulted. Since then, players have been eagerly waiting for its return to the battle royale game.

Fan-favourite Fortnite Spider-Man Web-Shooters may get unvaulted soon

Ever since the Mythic Spider-Man Web-Shooters got vaulted, Chapter 3 hasn't felt the same. Players miss swinging across the island or grabbing far-away items without having to risk exposing their location. Clearly, the best Mythic item in the game lasted a shorter while than players hoped it would.

Fortunately, players will soon get another taste of the Spider-Man Web-Shooters, and this time it will be even better than the previous version. With the ongoing camera rework, the point of view while swinging might look even more realistic than ever before.

HYPEX @HYPEX Spiderman's Mythic was updated yesterday. They're reworking the Camera movement, they'll most likely return somehow at some point! Spiderman's Mythic was updated yesterday. They're reworking the Camera movement, they'll most likely return somehow at some point! https://t.co/nRelxjxJ1T

Clearly, Epic Games heard the outcry from the community after vaulting the popular Mythic item. The developers realized they could not keep the fan-favorite item away for long and had to bring it back at some point.

Thankfully, the developers have made up for the disappointment of vaulting the item by working on an improved version.

Players react to the possible return of Spider-Man Web-Shooters in Fortnite

The news of the fan-favorite Mythic item's possible return has taken the community by storm. Players are excited to see how the new and improved Spider-Man Web-Shooters will feel like.

Some people also think that this hints towards the arrival of Spider-Man: Miles Morales somewhere in the future. The Web-Shooters were a collaboration item and cannot return until another takes place. Since a Spider-Man collaboration has already happened, this could only mean that Miles Morales will be the next to use these shooters.

KookeePenguins @KookeePenguins @HYPEX miles in crew pack is my guess @HYPEX miles in crew pack is my guess

Even content creators like CouRageJD are excited to see Web-Shooters return to the battle royale game so that they can make more interesting content.

It seems like the Mythic item's return is a win-win for all players. If the item is reworked and added to competitive, it will also make tournaments more fun.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan