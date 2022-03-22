Miles Morales headed into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, new evidence suggests

New evidence suggests that the arrival of Prowler could only mean that Miles Morales in Fortnite is soon going to be a reality.

Reports suggesting that Miles will arrive to take on his uncle, and fans couldn't be more excited. After the blockbuster arrival of Peter Parker, Miles will only make Chapter 3 better and attract more players to this new season of the battle royale game.

Everything we know about Miles Morales in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The pursuit of a metaverse by Epic Games would certainly be incomplete without the Spider-Verse. Naturally, the inclusion of Miles Morales and Prowler is the first step towards bringing this reality into the Loop.

The evidence regarding the arrival of Miles Morales to Fortnite comes from Speshal Nick, co-founder of XboxEra. According to a recent tweet from him, he received a DM about Mile Morales coming to the game.

Nick @Shpeshal_Nick Just got a DM that Mile Morales should be coming to Fortnite. Unfortunately no timeline given, but I'm working off the *assumption* that it's this season given the Prowler is part of this Battle Pass Just got a DM that Mile Morales should be coming to Fortnite. Unfortunately no timeline given, but I'm working off the *assumption* that it's this season given the Prowler is part of this Battle Pass

Unfortunately, Nick doesn't have a lot of information to share about the upcoming Miles Morales skin. However, all the hints and rumors point directly towards another popular Spider-Man collab, as shown in the Miles Morales PlayStation exclusive or the Into the Spider-Verse movie.

It will be interesting to see the suit Epic Games chooses to dress Miles in. It is also possible that the skin might come with different character styles made up of several suits that Miles has featured in.

When is Miles Morales coming to Fortnite?

Nick followed up his exciting revelation by adding that he had no idea about the timeline of Miles' arrival. His source did not give him the exact or even an approximate date for when fans can expect Miles Morales to drop onto the island. However, Nick assumes that it might happen in Chapter 3 Season 2 itself.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales coming to Fortnite after PlayStation (Image via Insomniac Games)

Since Prowler has been added to the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass as a mystery skin, it makes sense to release Miles sooner rather than later. This means that Miles could be a mid-season release, and players will have to shell out some heavy V-Bucks to have him in their inventory.

Epic Games has been on a collaboration spree with Marvel characters. In the last few seasons, several Marvel superheroes and villains have made an appearance in the battle royale game. Recently, the two studios have also worked together on a comic series.

