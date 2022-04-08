5 Mythic items Fortnite needs to unvault in Chapter 3 Season 2

Over the last few seasons, Mythic items in Fortnite have been a huge hit. Their superior ability and rarity make them fun and thrilling to use. However, they are in constant rotation and hardly stay longer than a season at once.

Chapter 3 Season 2 has its own set of Mythic items, with more such commodities on the way as the season progresses. Unfortunately, this doesn't make up for the absence of several other Mythic weapons and items from past seasons.

Mythic items that need to return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Players have witnessed several such weapons and items since the inception of the battle royale that they instantly fell in love with. The longer these Mythics stay away from the game, the more upset users continue to be.

Here are the best Mythic items from Fortnite that need to be unvaulted in Chapter 3 Season 2:

1) Raz's Explosive Bow

Back in Chapter 2 Season 6, Epic Games released Raz's Mythic Bow, and it soon became one of the most feared weapons on the island. Getting the bow was an uphill task, but once gamers had it, they could easily wreak havoc upon their enemies.

The bow was especially effective in team modes when splash damage was of high value. The Mythic bow in Fortnite could deal up to 98 damage and would be very effective in Chapter 3 Season 2.

2) Infinity Gauntlet

Epic launched the Infinity Gauntlet when Marvel was a big thing in the BR. It was one of the earliest Mythic weapons to ever arrive in the game and turned loopers into Thanos himself. It is an evergreen weapon that fans will always enjoy.

With the IO taking on the Seven, having Thanos on either side would make the story even more interesting. Naturally, the Infinity Gauntlet in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will be a great fit.

3) Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug

Mythic items are almost always highly overpowered. However, an entity with unlimited healing is practically broken, which is what Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 would be.

This Mythic version of the Chug Jug was not depleted after use and could be used after a cooldown period of 1 minute. Players could obtain this item by defeating Ocean at Fortilla.

4) Midas' Drum Gun

Fortnite and Midas are a match made in heaven, and accompanying the Golden King came his Mythic Drum Gun. Since it arrived in the Battle Royale game, this firearm has become an instant hit. Even though the SMG was broken, players still wanted it to remain in the game forever.

The upside to Midas' Drum Gun arriving in Chapter 3 Season 2 could also mean the resurrection of Midas. Therefore, fans could get two of their favorite elements in a single season.

5) Spider-Man web-shooters

The thrill from swinging across the island using Spider-Man's Mythic web-shooters is still fresh from Chapter 3. It has only been a few weeks since Epic vaulted this Mythic item, but gamers still haven't gotten past its departure.

Clearly, the Spider-Man web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 would be a dream come true for so many users.

Mythic items are tied to specific characters and the storyline. Naturally, bringing these back would also mean getting back old Mythic bosses, which would make sense since loopers are witnessing the greatest battle the island has ever seen.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer