Fortnite leaker cracks down on release date for Fall Guys collaboration

The Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration is right around the corner, as new hints have confirmed a date. Previously, data miners discovered a Trials website dedicated to Fall Guys and the possibility of another Rocket League-like collab. Now, leaks suggest that the collaboration might happen in the coming week.

Popular leaker HYPEX compiled all the hints relevant to the upcoming collab to figure out exactly when it will arrive. According to him, a major announcement from Fall Guys is close to the next Fortnite update. It is also close to Epic Games releasing a new free game.

Similar to Rocket League, Fall Guys will soon be a free game with a premium pass. To celebrate its re-launch, both the games will have a series of challenges that will allow players to earn a bunch of free rewards and cosmetics.

When is the Fortnite x Fall Guys collab releasing?

Almost a year ago, Fall Guys was about to release several skins inspired by cosmetics from Epic's Battle Royale. Unfortunately, that collab got canceled due to unknown reasons. Thankfully, stronger evidence suggests that the collab is finally happening as Fall Guys plans to go free.

The official Twitter handle of Fall Guys is preparing for a major announcement on May 16. Amidst all this, Epic Games is also preparing to launch a free game on the Epic Games store on May 18. Both dates match perfectly with the next Fortnite update on May 17.

Fall Guys have a BIG announcement on the 16th and Epic are releasing a game for free on the 18th, and the next fortnite update is on the 17th The Fortnite x Fall Guys collab *might* happen next week!

If the indications are true, the collab is set to arrive on May 17, with Fall Guys announcing that they are going free while Epic Games adds the game to its store. Thus, players will only have to wait a week before they can enjoy the collab between the two games.

However, it worth mentioning that there has been no official confirmation from either developer, so readers must take the information with a pinch of salt.

What to expect from the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration?

If the previous Rocket League collab is any indication, both games will have a set of challenges like the Llama Rama event. Completing challenges in one game will reward players with skins and cosmetics in the other. It will also help Fall Guys get back on the map after its drastic decline in popularity.

People will love to play the game after it goes free, and a collaboration with Epic Games' Battle Royale will motivate thousands of players to play it for the free rewards. Clearly, players can expect Fall Guys to be on top of streaming platforms once again after its re-launch.

