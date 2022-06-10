“That was pretty cool!” - Sykkuno talks about his experience being on a Fall Guys commercial

The gaming community was pleasantly surprised to see various content creators like Thomas "Sykkuno," Rachell "Valkyrae," and Jack "CouRage" making cameo appearances in Fall Guys' latest commercial.

Fall Guys will go free-to-play from June 21 onwards. The game recently made an appearance at Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest on June 9, 2022.

The following day, Sykkuno hosted his daily livestream and spoke about his first-time acting experience and stated:

"As an actor, I didn't really act, I just sat there so, um, nothing, nothing crazy there, but that was pretty cool!"

Sykkuno talks about getting featured in a Fall Guys commercial

The YouTube Gaming sensation has been making huge strides in his career as a streamer. During a recent broadcast, fans were ecstatic to see him get featured in the game's trailer. Fans wanted to know how he felt about being on the set, and he replied:

"Um, the Fall Guys commercial? Yep, we were in a Fall Guys; I think it was either a trailer or a commercial or something, but let's be honest, I didn't do very much. I just sat there."

Sykkuno continued by mentioning how the commercial producer asked him to show up early in the morning to get the perfect shot:

"They made me show up at like 6 am in the morning because they were like, 'We want this to be at sunrise.' and then I was like, 'Okay!' So I showed up, I was barely alive, I didn't style my hair or anything, like, they did everything, and I just kind of showed up and sat there."

Some viewers asked the former Twitch streamer if he was on a date:

"Were you on a date in the vid? I don't know. They literally... literally everything was there, and they said, 'Come sit down in this chair and look surprised,' and I was like, 'Okay!'"

The 30-year-old streamer expressed his liking for the commercial in the closing statements of the conversation.

Fans react to the streamer appearing in the video game's commercial

Fans in the streamer's YouTube comment section were delighted to see their favorite content creator appear in the Fall Guys commercial. Some fans thought that he was on a date with Pokimane in the promotional trailer.

Fans reacting to the streamer appearing in the Fall Guys commercial 1/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Fans reacting to the streamer appearing in the Fall Guys commercial 2/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Sykkuno is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming community who began his streaming career back in 2018. After streaming on the Amazon-owned platform for four years, Sykkuno switched to exclusively streaming on YouTube Gaming in early 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far