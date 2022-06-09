Watch: Twitch streamer Buddha has a time of his life after getting 300 gifted subscriptions from Anthony Davis

Popular Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplayer and Twitch streamer Lucas "Buddha" had the time of his life after Anthony Davis appeared on his Twitch chat and began gifting him a ton of subscriptions during a recent livestream.

The Twitch content creator planned on doing a Red Dead Redemption 2 roleplay in the second half of his stream, and during the same time, Davis made a surprising appearance by gifting him a total of 300 subscriptions in a matter of a few minutes.

Buddha has a fanboy moment after Anthony Davis gifts him Twitch subscriptions

The GTA 5 roleplayer hosted an eight-hour broadcast on June 8 and spent most of the time playing his favorite game and interacting with various well-known roleplayers on the NoPixel server.

The streamer had been driving and doing quests around the fictional city of Los Santos and suddenly realized that he had been gifted 50 Twitch Prime subscriptions from a person with a rather familiar name.

After a brief pause, Buddha happily exclaimed and said:

"Oh s**t! No shot, AD! Holy s**t, bruh!

Davis continued to shower the Twitch content creator with 50 more gifted subscriptions. Buddha thanked the Los Angeles Lakers player by saying:

"Yo, thanks for the gifted, man. Holy f**k! What the f**k, yo f**k this one, bro. You took an L, I don't give a f**k anymore, bro. What the f**k!"

Timestamp: 04:35:10

The streamer was elated to see his favorite basketball player make an appearance on his Twitch channel and was unable to contain his emotions. Davis had gifted him 150 subscriptions at that point, and Buddha reacted:

"Damn, bruh! Yo, I... I don’t want to fanboy, but I f***ing love you, bro."

Lucas completed an in-game quest and noticed that Anthony Davis had gifted him 200 subscriptions. He thanked him for his generous gesture and added:

"Oh, thank you for the 200 gifted. Sheesh! Yo, I can't wait for the next season, bro. I'm pulling up courtside, man, no cap, you better back me up!"

The gamer continued with his GTA 5 roleplaying journey and more fans joined in with Anthony Davis to gift him Twitch Prime subscriptions.

Fans react to Anthony Davis gifting Twitch subscriptions

More than 30 fans commented on a reaction thread present on r/LivestreamFail. Some Redditors confirmed that the streamer had received 300 subscriptions and also stated that he is a die-hard Los Angeles Lakers fan.

Several Redditors wanted to learn more about Anthony Davis.

Fans took the opportunity to make some light-hearted jokes about the famous basketball personality.

Davis goes by the Twitch name "antdavis3" and began streaming on the Amazon-owned platform in May 2022. So far, he has only played GTA 5 and Call of Duty: Warzone. A few days ago, Anthony Davis interacted with Buddha for the first time and made him his Twitch channel moderator.

