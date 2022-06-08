Watch: Sykkuno gets emotional on stream after Valkyrae and Disguised Toast ditch their plans of playing games together

YouTube Gaming sensation Thomas "Sykkuno" found himself playing Valorant alone on stream. He usually teams up with various OfflineTV (OTV) members while playing competitive and casual games on stream. However, things were not the same on June 7's livestream.

The Las Vegas native planned on playing the first-person puzzle-solving game Escape Simulator with Rachell "Valkyrae" and Jeremy "Disguised Toast", but the plan did not work out after the duo ditched the former by flying out to New York for some work.

Sykkuno reveals why he is playing games alone on the stream

After a surprising platform shift earlier this year, the former Twitch streamer has been regularly streaming on the Google-owned livestreaming platform.

During a recent livestream, the content creator's fans noticed that he had seemingly been streaming and playing Valorant alone. After some fans asked the reason for him solo queueing in the game, Sykkuno replied:

"Guys, I don't know how to break it to you, but there's uh... there's a reason we're soloing. You see, everybody's already got uh... everybody's got a squad, guys."

The streamer then went on to reveal that Miyoung "Kkatamina" asked him if he was available for a game or two of Valorant, but he ended up not playing with her because:

"Technically, Miyoung asked me to play earlier. She said, 'Do you want to play Valo at seven o'clock?' and I was going to play with Toast and Rae. You know, we were doing Escape Simulator. It wasn't the craziest thing, yeah, everyone was malding."

He continued the conversation by talking about the reason he gave Miyoung for not playing the competitive FPS with her:

"I told Miyoung that, you know, I'm playing with Rae and Toast today. Turns out they had an early flight. Yeah, you know, most of our friends already found groups. We were going to finish Escape Simulator with Rae and Toast. We had to delay it, it's not anyone's fault, really, but now we're with our random teammates."

The YouTube Gaming star switched up the mood of the stream and tried to cheer himself up by initiating a conversation with the matched teammates in Valorant:

"But you know what, guys? Who says we can't be friends with our random teammates? Who says, guys? We can just talk to him, and maybe they'll be our friends."

The 30-year-old content creator began talking to his teammates by asking them if they had won any games.

Fans react to sad Sykkuno

There were a handful of fan reactions in the comment section and some fans provided context for Valkyrae and Disguised Toast's sudden trip to New York.

The former Twitch streamer began his exclusive YouTube Gaming journey on May 3.

Before switching livestreaming platforms, Sykkuno was one of the biggest variety gamers on Twitch and was primarily known for his unique GTA 5 RP gameplay.

