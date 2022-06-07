“You have a nicely shaped head”- Valkyrae reacts to Sykkuno’s bald photoshopped image

YouTube Gaming streamers Thomas "Sykkuno" and Rachell "Valkyrae" were having the time of their lives while reacting to a potential future hairstyle for Jeremy "Disguised Toast."

After providing their take on the famous OfflineTV member's new style, the streamers began looking at some photoshopped images predicting what Disguised Toast and Sykkuno would look like if they went bald.

After the latter's bald image popped up on stream, Valkyrae reacted to the fresh and unique look by mentioning:

"You have a nicely shaped head."

Valkyrae and Disguised Toast provide their take on bald Sykkuno

Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and Miyoung got together on a Discord voice call earlier today and took a look at various hypothetical and conceptual images of themselves donning different hairstyles.

Rae and Sykkuno first viewed pictures of Toast when he sported a bald hairstyle, and they both believed that the style suited the former Hearthstone pro. Soon enough, a photoshopped image of a bald Sykkuno came up on stream. The image took the streamer group by surprise, and everyone began laughing.

Sykkuno tried his best to defend himself and started off by saying:

"That's not even real! That's photoshopped! No, that's photoshopped! It's literally fake! Guys, it's literally a photoshop! It's not even..."

As the group calmed down, the 100 Thieves co-owner mentioned that Sykkuno's head had a nice shape that suited a bald hairstyle. The conversation continued with the Las Vegas native expressing his concern about losing hair:

"I've never been bald. One day, I will be. I was talking to Leslie (Fuslie) about this. I think we're both balding, but like, I'm not bald yet."

Rae interrupted him and mentioned that Fuslie was not balding. Miyoung joined the conversation and consoled Sykkuno by telling him that he wasn't balding either. Following this, Sykkuno asked:

"But what about me? Leslie's not balding, but what about me?"

The Queen of YouTube Gaming then asked Sykkuno if he really was balding, and the latter answered:

"I thought, well, we were talking about it the other day..."

The conversation concluded when Rae mentioned that she had never observed Sykkuno's hairline properly due to the fact that he was much taller than her. The streamer group then joked around a bit and later carried on with their respective streams.

Fans react to the streamers' take on bald Sykkuno

Several fans present in the YouTube comment section pointed out the uncanny resemblance of bald Sykkuno to Dr. Strange's iconic character, Ancient One.

Fans provide their take on Sykkuno's bald photoshopped image

Fans provide their take on Sykkuno's bald photoshopped image

Earlier on the same stream, Valkyrae and Sykkuno reacted to Disguised Toast's new hairstyle and began to roast him after seeing that he had managed to style his hair in the most comical way possible.

