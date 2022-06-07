“Who cut your hair? Miyoung?” – Valkyrae and Sykkuno left stunned after seeing Disguised Toast’s new haircut

YouTube Gaming stars Rachell "Valkyrae" and Thomas "Sykkuno" were shocked after seeing Jeremy "Disguised Toast's" new haircut on stream.

The duo could not process how the latter managed to get his hair done, while Toast tried to make fun of it by styling it in various weird ways.

Valkyrae got on a call with Sykkuno, and both provided their takes on their good friend's haircut. The 100 Thieves co-owner began roasting it by stating:

"Who cut your hair? Miyoung? Did you at least vlog it?"

Valkyrae and Sykkuno react to Disguised Toast's new haircut

Sykkuno has been streaming daily on YouTube Gaming, and earlier today, he was notified that Disguised Toast had gotten a fresh look. Upon finding out, he told his fans about it and began watching his Twitch stream.

Disguised Toast made fun of his own hairstyle by comparing it to the famous anime Mob Psycho's main character's hairstyle. Not only that, but he also began styling his hair in various goofy ways.

Looking at Toast's antics on his stream, the Las Vegas native questioned his shenanigans by saying:

"So, Toast got a new haircut. I... is this real? He probably just styled it differently, right? What are you doing? He's doing it on purpose! He is doing this on purpose. I think it looks better when he was just doing the flat, the bowl cut. It actually was, you know?"

Soon enough, Rae and Sykkuno got together on a Discord voice call, and the former asked the latter if he was watching Disguised Toast's stream.

As the conversation carried on, Sykkuno recalled a plan to get his hair done with Toast and mentioned that both usually get their hair cut at the same time.

He then celebrated by saying he "dodged the bullet" by not getting his hair done with Toast.

Rae began roasting the OfflineTV member by speculating that Miyoung had cut his hair and mentioned that Toast should let her cut his hair next. Sykkuno burst out laughing upon hearing Valkyrae's statement and asked her why. She replied:

"Because I can do this."

Both YouTubers began laughing, and Sykkuno mentioned that Disguised Toast's hair doesn't look that bad. Valkyrae continued to poke at the latter's new haircut:

"Who did this, and how come I wasn't there to watch? It was Fuslie, wasn't it? Fus cuts!"

Disguised Toast became sad on stream and started moving his webcam to express his emotions. The conversation on the subject concluded when Rae mentioned that Toast's new haircut makes him look younger.

Fans react to YouTubers' comments on Disguised Toast's new haircut

Followers in the YouTube comments section loved the friendly banter amongst the content creators.

Fans reacting to the streamers' reaction (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

While some fans loved Toast's new haircut, others stated that the former Hearthstone pro looked like a stereotypical Chinese boarding student.

