Watch: Disguised Toast claims certain streamers will be canceled within the next year

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" hosted a special Coffee x Toast Questions & Answers livestream on June 3. The famous content creator took several questions from his fans and tried to answer as many questions as he could during the broadcast.

One of the questions he received was rather interesting. A viewer asked him how often he trusts his peers when it comes to judging someone else's character. The viewer also wanted to know whether he trusted his gut when making character assessments.

Disguised Toast claimed that his gut instinct made him believe that certain streamers would be canceled in the near future.

Disguised Toast predicts certain content creators will be canceled soon

The famous OfflineTV member hosted a Q&A stream yesterday and answered questions from fans. One of the questions that he received from a viewer known as Eric was:

"How often do you trust your peers or go to your peers for advice when it comes to judging someone's character? Do you trust your own gut, or do you trust people close to you that have been trustworthy and given good advice?"

Toast immediately stated that he trusts his own gut every single time when it comes to judging someone else. He provided a hypothetical situation about not liking certain individuals, and other influencers would often ask him why. He then mentioned:

"A lot of times, I always say like, 'Yo, I don't like this person.' And inevitably, someone's always gonna say like, 'Why? They're super nice. I like them. They've been nothing but nice to me.'

He also mentioned what his response would be in such situations:

In the back of my head, I'm like, 'Yo! This guy is sus! He's f***ing sus!' So, I tend to trust... I'm definitely the harshest and most judgemental one in the group, but for good reasons."

Following these statements, the former Hearthstone pro mentioned that he is aware of everyone's "skeletons in the closet," which invariably reveal a lot about their character.

Toast continued the conversation by revealing that the streamer group is going to be hosting a party in the near future, and he provided his opinion about certain individuals on the guest list.

The OTV member claimed that he believed some people on the guest list would be canceled very soon:

"Honestly, some of them, I swear to god, will be canceled within the next year. But I can't say anything because it's like, I... what am I going to say. 'Yo! This guy. Hey, everyone in public, I think blank and blank is going to be canceled because I heard some sus a** thing about them!'"

(Timestamp: 01:37:07)

He added:

"Well, it's not really my place to say it, or it might not come true, and like, am I ruining their reputation for no reason?"

Fans react to Disguised Toast's comments

Some fans in the YouTube comment section agreed with the streamer's sentiment. Another fan mentioned content creators they felt could get canceled.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via YamaKasi CHiLL/YouTube)

Disguised Toast is one of the most popular personalities on Twitch and previously streamed on Facebook Gaming for two years. He currently has 2,589,386 million followers and has played Hearthstone for more than 3,800 hours on Twitch.

