Watch: Disguised Toast explains why he regretted being on Facebook Gaming during Among Us meta on Twitch

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" recently hosted a special Coffee x Toast (Questions & Answers) stream.

One of the questions he received was from a viewer named Ernesto, who wanted to know if the streamer regretted not doing something during his livestreaming career.

Toast mentioned him not being a part of the Twitch community during the peak of the Among Us meta and speculated that he would've had a massive viewer count if he continued to stream on Twitch instead of Facebook Gaming.

Disguised Toast recalls being on Facebook Gaming during Among Us meta on Twitch

The popular OfflineTV (OTV) member surprised the gaming and streaming community back in 2019 by announcing that he would be exclusively streaming on Facebook Gaming.

He continued to stream on the blue gaming platform for the next two years and made a comeback on Twitch in November 2021.

During a recent livestream, Disguised Toast hosted a unique Q&A stream where he took questions from his viewers and answered them. One of the questions that he received from a viewer was:

"What do you regret not doing in your streaming career?"

The 30-year-old gamer began answering the viewer's interesting question by mentioning:

"I really wish that I was on Twitch when Among Us popped off. Now, that's maybe like, oh, I regret signing with Facebook."

The former Hearthstone pro corrected his statement and continued:

"I don't regret signing with Facebook at all, I think at the time it was the right choice but I wish I was on Twitch because it was the biggest game in the world by a huge margin and I was the biggest content creator for it streaming wise."

Disguised Toast added by mentioning that Facebook Gaming was not particularly popular and speculated that he could've hit a massive viewer count if he was on Twitch:

"But I got severely hampered because I was on a platform that not a lot of viewers used. So, I think I could've hit 50-60k during like the peak phase with the potential to hit a 100k during the insane collab lobbies, but we'll never know, right?"

Toast concluded by mentioning that it was more of a wish than regret to be on Twitch during the Among Us meta:

"But yeah, it's not regret in that sense, like I had no choice over that I couldn't predict it. I just wish I was on Twitch for that. Because if I can get 20k on Facebook and I think the conversion rate is definitely more than 5x when you go from Facebook to Twitch, who knows? Right? Who knows?"

Disguised Toast continued with his stream and answered more viewer questions.

Fans react to Disguised Toast's take

Several fans in the YouTube comment section mentioned that Facebook Gaming helped them discover the streamer. Some fans were interested in learning why most people don't prefer Facebook Gaming as a livestreaming platform.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via DisguisedToast/OfflineTV & Friends Fans)

Since Disguised Toast returned to Twitch in 2020, he has gone on to become one of the most famous livestreamers who currently has more than 2.5 million followers. His channel saw a massive influx of viewership during April this year as his popularity peaked by having more than 26k concurrent viewers.

