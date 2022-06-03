Watch: Sodapoppin finds out his high school teacher speaks about his Twitch channel

Twitch star Chance "Sodapoppin" hosted a broadcast of over five hours on June 1 and played a variety of games. During the stream, a viewer sent in a donation and mentioned that the streamer's high school teacher spoke about him during class.

Sodapoppin was taken aback and exclaimed by stating that he felt uncomfortable hearing his high school teacher talk about him and his Twitch content during class. Reacting to the viewer's donation, the World of Warcraft gamer mentioned:

"No! Dude, that's something I really panicky about. I'm really scared to go revisit my high school."

Sodapoppin is stunned after hearing his high school teacher talks about his Twitch channel

The Austin, Texas native had been streaming the verdict of the celebrity defamation trial featuring Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. After it ended, the Twitch sensation moved on to play a variety of games, including the modded version of Resident Evil 2.

As he was busy playing the survivial-horror game, he received a cryptic donation from a viewer asking him if he knew who "Mel Witcher" was. After a few seconds, the streamer realized the name was oddily familiar and remembered the person was his history teacher from high school.

Soda reminisced about his high school memories and stated that his history teacher was a very nice person and would often pick a random student to take to lunch every day. He also remembered how Mr. Witcher took him to Wendy's once, which he felt was a big deal back then.

The streamer felt a bit creeped out but asked the donor how he knew about him. The viewer donated once more with the following message:

"I had his class, I just graduated and he's talked about you before in class and your Twitch."

Chance stated that his high school teachers mentioning him and his content made him feel uncomfortable. Providing a reason for it, he said:

"Because it's like a Christian private school, right, and I like, was not allowed to say, 'Oh my God' or 'Jesus Christ.' Like, I literally got sent to the principal's office for saying that."

Timestamp: 03:02:21

Sodapoppin provided a hypothetical situation of him visiting and meeting his high school teachers:

"So, like, I'm scared to go back to school and be like, oh, we heard about your Twitch. 'Oh, did you watch the clip where I talked about ja**ing off?' That's cool, really glad to visit my nice Christian private school I went to."

The streamer's concerns came to an end when he mentioned:

"So, that makes me kind of scared that he (his history teacher) knows about my Twitch. Now I'm never going to go. I'm never going back to school. F**k that!"

Soda then continued to play the modded version of Resident Evil 2 for the rest of his stream.

Fans react to Sodapoppin's concerns regarding his high school teacher

Fans on Reddit provided their take by speculating that the school administration would be more interested in making money over the things that the streamer said during his broadcast.

Fans provide their take (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Some Redditors felt that Sodapoppin's teacher talking about him was a positive thing.

Sodapoppin is a famous personality who has been streaming on Twitch since 2016. Since then, he has made a big name for himself in the streaming world, as he currently has more than eight million followers and garners an average viewership of 17k fans per stream.

