“This cop was really weird”- Sodapoppin talks about an awkward interaction with a police officer

Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" hosted a five-hour-long broadcast on June 2 and spoke about an interaction he had with a police officer when he was younger.

The incident took place after several pizzas were ordered to the content creator's house, and police officials were alerted regarding some potential suspicious activity. Sodapoppin talked about the awkward encounter with the officer:

"A long time ago, basically so many pizzas were ordered to our house that it wasn't... We didn't necessarily get swatted, but so many pizzas were being ordered that like the police were called. Right? So it was kind of an indirect swatting. And this cop came over. And God, this cop was really weird."

Sodapoppin sheds some light on an awkward interaction he had with a police officer when he was 19-years-old

The Twitch star tuned in to watch the verdict of the Amber Heard versus Johnny Depp defamation trial yesterday. Before the hearing commenced, the streamer native spent some time interacting with his fans and watching videos on YouTube.

As the topic of the conversation moved from one thing to another, he recalled a previous encounter with a police officer and called it a weird interaction. After mentioning why the police were called, Chance continued by adding that the officer knew that he was innocent and began asking him some personal questions instead:

"So, obviously, he found out we were innocent, but he was like going on and on. He was mad at me because he asked how much I made, and I told him honestly."

Chance further mentioned:

"I was like 19-years-old. I was a kid. And I told him honestly how much I made. And he went on and on and on about how I should be... That money, he should get it, you know? He's a cop, 'I do so much more.'"

(Timestamp: 00:22:30)

Sodapoppin felt that the officer was being very confrontational, but he answered the questions as he didn't want to get in any kind of trouble. Following this, the police official began showing him how he worked in the field:

"And then he's like, 'All right, let me show you what I do.' So he took us out. This is like me, Lea at the time, Nick, and he like, he showed me like... He had a dog, a K9. He's like, 'Look how good his scent is.' And he gave us a demonstration. I think he wanted me to stream it, like he... I guess he thought I had a camera on me at all times."

As the conversation on the subject came to a close, Soda speculated that the same police officer made contact with him recently, requesting that he donate some amount to a GoFundMe page.

Fans react to Sodapoppin's interaction with the police officer

More than 270 fans on Reddit provided their take on the streamer's confrontational interaction with the police officer.

Some fans speculated that it was likely the streamer's neighbors that called the police.

Sodapoppin is one of the most well-known personalities on the livestreaming platform and began streaming on Twitch back when it was known as Justin.tv. He rose to fame because of his World of Warcraft PvP (Player versus Player) skills but eventually branched out and began playing a variety of games.

