“The kid was nice, but he was such a kid”: Sodapoppin talks about his venture to help a child increase his adoption chance

Chance "Sodapoppin," one of the biggest streaming personalities on Twitch, talked about his upcoming venture of helping a child increase his adoption chances. Mentioning how he might soon be seen on the televised news channel, Sodapoppin spoke about how he went to a gaming arcade and played a ton of games a kid over the weekend.

Giving a good look into what he did and what his viewers can expect in the coming weeks, the Twitch streamer hilariously stated that:

"So, I went there and I did it and the kid was nice, but he was such a kid."

Sodapoppin hangs out with a kid to help him get adopted soon

Sodapoppin returned to stream a variety of games after spending a lot of time trying to dominate the canvas of r/place during the April Fool's event on Reddit. As soon as he started his livestream, Soda started off by talking to his viewers by updating them about his life and what he was upto during the off day.

Casually mentioning that he might soon be seen on a news channel, Soda talked about his recent wholesome and philanthropic venture to help a kid find a new home. Providing insights on this subject, the famous Twitch content creator stated:

"I am going to be on the news! I was at a... my brother is the board member of a charity and what he does is he helps hard to place kids. So kids who are, not babies, I should say. He is like eleven, ten years old, right. So, he's on the board of that."

Explaining what this particular charity does, the streamer continued by saying:

"And what they do is, they try and help these hard-to-place kids get placed. And by doing that, they just have to get attention on them, which is cool."

Now switching to his role in this endeavor, Sodapoppin mentioned:

"And, what I did is I guess one of these kids was like 'Hey, I like playing video games'. The kids before him would say like, I love basketball, they would get some like, a famous basketball player to play basketball with this kid and they would film it, and they would put together a little like a piece for the news. The adoption rate of these kids went up from one percent to seventy percent, which is really cool!"

The Twitch streamer continued:

"And Ryan (his brother) asked me to do something like that. This kid liked playing video games, so he was like, let's go to pinballs and you'll meet this kid and just play arcade games for an hour and a half and we'll film some stuff here and there and put together a little piece for the news."

Hannah Rucker, a reporter for KVUE News, shared some wholesome pictures related to the subject.

Hannah Rucker KVUE @suphannahrucker He LOOVES video games and even got to meet a professional gamer! He misses his cat ‍ who he used to live with. He loves the color red, tomatoes are his favorite food, he has AMAZING manners, he even made sure to share his pizza with me. He goes “please have these slices.”He LOOVES video games and even got to meet a professional gamer! He misses his catwho he used to live with. He loves the color red, tomatoes are his favorite food, he has AMAZING manners, he even made sure to share his pizza with me. He goes “please have these slices.” 😭😭😭 He LOOVES video games and even got to meet a professional gamer! He misses his cat 🐈‍⬛ who he used to live with. https://t.co/DXrYCAeh8O

Fans react to Sodapoppin's recent endeavor

Fans and audiences on Reddit were enthralled with the content creator's venture and were elated to see such a wholesome thread come up on the subreddit. Some people joked by saying that the streamer should adopt the child.

After providing concrete context towards the incident, Soda mentioned that the kid in talks opened up to the streamer even more after the filming crew left the vicinity. He spoke a bit more on the subject for a couple of more minutes, following which he played a bunch of games during his five-hour stream.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan