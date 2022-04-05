"That's not what I was doing!": Sodapoppin's hilarious interaction with his Forewarned teammate leaves fans in splits

Chance "Sodapoppin" had a funny misunderstanding with a teammate on stream. While playing Forewarned, something caught the streamer's eye, which led to him saying something that offended one of his teammates.

The streamer saw a shadowy black fog cloud forming in the corner, which led to him pointing and shouting the word "black" repeatedly. This was misconstrued by a teammate of his, who thought the shouting was directed at him. The misconception quickly cleared up as they shared a laugh about the situation.

"That's not what I was doing!"

Sodapoppin has hilarious interaction with Forewarned teammate

The popular streamer was playing the virtual reality horror game Forewarned on stream, where he got into an argument with his teammates because he felt like his concerns were being ignored during the game.

Soda saw a snake somewhere in the game, then heard a crashing noise that sounded like something broke. The streamer seemed annoyed that everyone else remained calm during the situation while he was confused.

"I don't know what's going on and everyone's f**king calm!"

Another teammate explained the importance of remaining calm in tense situations, saying it would result in them being more likely to survive.

As the back and forth continued, Soda saw some black fog forming in one of the doorways. He pointed at the fog while running away, repeatedly shouting "black!" One of the teammates thought this was directed at him and took offense to it.

The tense moment of misunderstanding cleared up when it became apparent that Soda was talking about the mysterious entity he saw in the game rather than referring to his teammate.

"No! Did you not see it? There was a black fog forming!"

Once the mistake was clarified, the teammate chuckled and quipped:

"You started pointing at me and s**t, I was confused!"

Fortunately, the misunderstanding cleared up and everyone was able to share a laugh about it.

Fans react to comical misunderstanding on Soda's stream

The chat on Sodapoppin's stream blew up during this funny moment, where people jokingly called for him to be banned or canceled for racism and violating terms of service.

Fans also reacted to the moment on Reddit.

Luckily for Soda, their seems to no longer be any misunderstanding about what he was trying to say. With the intense focus on eradicating racism on all platforms, it's reassuring that the situation was swiftly cleared up.

