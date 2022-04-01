Sodapoppin loses it after watching game trailer that closely resembles Animal Crossing

Chance "Sodapoppin" was seen livestreaming earlier today where he planned on playing a variety of small and indie games for his viewers and fans. After spending an hour deciding what to play, Sodapoppin landed up watching a trailer of the game that looked shockingly similar to the life-simulation game, Animal Crossing.

The trailer for the game took a whole different route, which left the Twitch streamer gasping for air as he started to laugh controllably.

Sodapoppin watches the trailer for the game Longvinter and compares it to Animal Crossing

The Twitch star decided to do a variety gaming stream, where he referred to a spreadsheet made by one of his oldest moderators, who complied a list of noteworthy and underrated games present on the PC game store and platform, Steam.

After spending half an hour glossing over some games that he planned on playing during this livestream, Soda stumbled upon an indie game called Longvinter, a survival game developed by Uuvana Studios which was released on the platform on February 24, 2022.

Having a shockingly similar art-style to that of the flagship Nintendo game, Animal Crossing, Sodapoppin assumed that this game would be a relaxing and chilling life-simulator game where your main objective is to build relationships, farm and customize your land/farm according to your personality.

After a viewer in his chat recommened him to take a look at the game on Steam, the content creator started off by saying:

"Have you seen Longvinter? Oh, it's Longvinter. Oh. No, I haven't."

Starting to take a look at the trailer of the game, Soda mentioned:

"It's like, Animal Crossing. Okay, it's Animal Crossing."

As he continued to watch the gameplay trailer, he expected the game to be on similar lines to that of Animal Crossing. However, the streamer was caught by surprise once the survival aspect of the game was shown off.

After watching the in-game characters fight among themselves using guns and having a good amount of violence, Sodapoppin burst out laughing and couldn't control himself.

Giving his opinions about the game, he exclaimed:

"Oh, this isn't Animal Crossing. Haha! Oh my god! What the... Its Animal Crossing with guns. Okay, that's pretty good!"

He then took a look at the game which was downloading in the background and moved ahead with his stream. The streamer went on to play the game Midnight Ghost Hunt for a couple of hours during his five hour long stream.

Reddit reacts to the streamer's hilarious reaction

Fans and audiences on Reddit had a hearty laugh after watching how the streamer's expectations had been subverted by the trailer.

A few people on Reddit provided more context towards the game and how it might start a new meta on Twitch.

Soda is one of the founding streamers on Twitch who began his streaming career when Twitch was known as Justin.tv.

Ever since then, he has remained relevant by being one of the biggest streamers on the platform, who is known for his competitive spirit, as he has achieved the highest competitive ranks in the MMORPG - World of Warcraft.

