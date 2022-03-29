"That was pathetic": Sodapoppin weighs in on the viral Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap

During his latest stream, Sodapoppin gave his thoughts on a recent viral clip from the Oscars that people are calling "The Slap."

The moment in question was when the famous actor Will Smith walked on stage to slap another famous actor and comedian, Chris Rock, right in the face. This was in retaliation to a joke made by the latter on Smith's wife. After slapping him, the actor further yelled at the comedian.

The moment caused a giant mix of emotions, which people shared on social media with some users making memes out of it. Some streamers have even joked about the moment, with plenty more that will surely joke about it as the week goes on.

However, instead of joking about the situation, Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" gave his honest view of the drama. He started talking about the subject after he noticed a comment in his chat, reading it out loud before saying that he's been in situations like this before, but he's been able to keep his cool as to not ruin the moment for everyone else.

""Gigachad Will?" No. I've obviously never been to something like the Oscars, but I have been in large group situations where I emotionally get really mad, or want to do something, but it ruins the vibe for everyone else, and that's really selfish."

Sodapoppin finds Will Smith's Oscars slap"childish"

Sodapoppin continued his statement by saying that sometimes one has to tough it out until they have a good opportunity to discuss the matter with the person who offended them. The streamer added that this moment was something he found distasteful.

"So I just have to f*ckin' bite the bullet, shut the f*ck up, keep the vibes good, other people are trying to enjoy it, it's not all about me. It's one of those things where it's like, what are you doing?"

Sodapoppin then looped back to the original comment that sparked the discussion, saying that it was the opposite of what the user thought, calling the moment childish and pathetic.

He added that even though the joke could have been a low blow, Will Smith should have kept his composure and waited until he could privately discuss the situation with Chris Rock.

"No, not Gigachad, f*cking childish. F*cking pathetic, that was so annoying. Even though it was a low blow, talking about his wife, just laugh and maybe talk to him off camera."

He then added that while it was an immature thing to do, some people would have been outraged if Smith hadn't slapped Chris Rock on television, saying that this is one of the few scenarios where every option would lead to people becoming upset.

"Honestly, I bet if he didn't do anything, there would have been people like, "Bro, stand up for your wife, you f*cking coward!" You just can't win, I guess."

Some Reddit users gave their reactions to the clip, with many agreeing that the slap was childish, while others gave their commentary on the situation in general.

With this topic still being heavily discussed, many more streamers and other content creators are sure to give their commentary on the insane moment caught on live television.

