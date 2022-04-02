"Wait, this is not Forsen": Sodapoppin bursts out laughing as a Forsen stream sniper accidentally joins his lobby

During his latest broadcast, Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" encountered a stream sniper, but it seems that the sniper was looking for another popular streamer by the name of Forsen.

Sodapoppin is one of the pioneers of streaming, as he's been on the platform for a decade. During his 10 years on Twitch, he's helped evolve the platform in many ways, from helping normalize the use of a donation button to being credited as one of the reasons the hit game Among Us became so popular on Twitch.

He plays a wide variety of games on his streams, anything from League of Legends to Super Auto Pets, and he essentially streams it all. During his last stream, he tried out the game "Midnight Ghost Hunt," a new hide-and-seek-type game where a team of ghost hunters have to find and kill ghosts who can hide in any object on the map.

Ghost hunters have access to weapons and tools that can be used to find enemy ghosts, while ghosts can move objects around to hurt hunters, giving them a way to defend themselves when caught. The game also has an open mic feature, where both ghosts and ghost hunters can communicate with each other.

After finding a good hiding spot as a ghost, Soda relaxed and waited for a ghost hunter to enter the room, but he certainly didn't expect what would come next. Soon after the round started, a hunter came into the room and started speaking out loud to who he thought was the popular streamer Forsen, saying hello to him and his chat.

"Hello, hello chat, hello Forsen."

Forsen stream sniper cracks up Sodapoppin

As soon as the player entered the room, all the ghosts in the room launched objects at him, causing him enough damage to be knocked to the ground. This cracked up Soda, but what the player said next really sent him over the edge.

"Wait, this is not Forsen."

Soda then fled the room as another ghost hunter entered and started shooting at him, laughing at the ridiculous encounter that he just had with a stream sniper who was sniping the wrong streamer.

Soda's chat also found the bizarre interaction hilarious, with many calling the player "Wesker," an inside joke within Forsen's community.

Chat reacting to the moment (Image via Twitch/Sodapoppin)

While the stream sniper may have gotten his target wrong, Soda and his audience certainly enjoyed the hilarious moment.

