"I had no idea who she was before the trial"- Pokimane responds to being called an Amber Heard fan 

Pokimane finally responded to being called an Amber Heard fan during her most recent livestream. After a month-long trial, shocking revelations, numerous allegations, and drama, the infamous Depp-Amber defamation case is finally over, with Johnny Depp getting the ultimate win against his former wife and Aquaman actor Amber Heard.

Over the course of six weeks, several top streamers like Pokimane, Ludwig, and Asmongold have been streaming the courtroom trial on their channel.

Now, as the lawsuit is finally over, several streamers have shown their support for the verdict. However, more interestingly, when one fan accused Twitch streamer Pokimane of supporting Amber Heard, she responded by saying that she didn't even know who the actress was before the trial.

Read on to learn how Poki finally responded to being called an Amber Heard fan and viewers' reaction to her statement.

Pokimane responds to being called an Amber Heard fan during her most recent livestream

During her June 02, 2022 broadcast, Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" responded to being called an Amber Heard fan by one of the viewers during her most recent livestream.

The streamers' trolls are still trying to bring her down by simply criticizing her decisions. However, as Poki is no stranger to such comments, she tries her very best to answer these trolls and respond in the best possible way.

Most recently, when Poki was accused of being an Amber Heard fan by one of her Twitch viewers, the streamer replied:

"Oh God, I had no idea who she was before this trial and I have not become, you know I don't like her anymore after the trial, how's that? She was mega lol to me then, she's kind of whom I go for. I'm glad everybody's laughing at that.. like what in the world. "

Continuing her trail of thought, Poki added:

"Yo, I just like to make sure that I am not out of the loop. You know, sometimes I read some sh** and I'm like, what in the world so as long as we're all doing the same thing, I don't care at all. Now they're crazy for real bruh."

Making her position clear on the entire matter, Pokimane concluded:

" I am simply here to watch."

Naturally, Poki's bold reply has evoked a wave of interesting responses from viewers around all corners of the world.

Fan's react to Pokimane's most recent statement on Amber Heard

As expected, Poki's take on the entire matter elicited a wave of reactions from viewers around the world. While the majority of her viewers can be seen supporting Poki no matter what, a handful even highlighted her previous livestream with Twitch star xQc wherein she supported Amber Heard.

Here are some of the most relevant responses from YouTube viewers.

Following Johnny Depp's ultimate victory, fans of the Hollywood star rushed to social media to celebrate the verdict. Notably, several fans posted some of the most hilarious memes about Amber Heard in Johnny's honour.

Now with all this going on, it seems like the next few days will be pretty hard and controversial for Aquaman star Amber Heard.

