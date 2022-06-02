Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard verdict: Time for jury's verdict announced

On the third day of the jury deliberations following the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the jurors have finally reached a verdict. Law and Crime Network had previously mentioned that the media would be made aware of the decision being reached within an hour. Following the delivery of the verdict by the jury, Judge Penney Azcarate will declare the resolution of a payout to the winning party.

Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard for alleged defamation because of her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. Meanwhile, the Aquaman star counter-sued Depp for $100 million for alleged defamation because of the actor's former attorney Adam Waldman's statements, which she claimed had affected her reputation and career.

Depp previously lost the 2020 libel trial against UK-based publication The Sun after they referred to the actor as a "wife beater." At the time, the UK court heard both parties' testimonies and their witnesses' before coming to the verdict that Depp had indeed committed domestic abuse and Heard was his victim. Depp was not allowed to appeal the court's ruling.

When will the jury's verdict on the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case be announced?

According to Law and Crime Network, Judge Penney Azcarate announced that the jury members have reached the verdict after three days of deliberation. Judge Azcarate disclosed that the ruling would be officially announced at 3 pm EST. As per reports, Azcarate is giving the stipulated time for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's respective lawyers to return to the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia.

At the time, Depp is currently in London, UK, and will not be physically present for the trial's verdict. However, multiple publications have reported a rumor that Heard might be physically present at the Virginia courthouse today. However, either party can be expected to make a video appearance to address the jury and thank them for their verdict.

Depending on the verdict today, the losing party can potentially appeal the case. However, there is a possibility that the Judge may toss the appeal if the appealing party is found guilty of perjury or falsifying evidence.

Previously, former Los Angeles-based Deputy District Attorney and lawyer Emily D. Baker addressed the possible outcomes of the trial in her YouTube Live. In her reactions to the closing argument, the legal YouTuber expressed how the jury may decide both parties are guilty of defamation against each other. She also disclosed that the jurors might find either Johnny Depp or Amber Heard a victim of defamation as per the basis of this trial.

