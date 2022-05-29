Who is Penney Azcarate? Judge in Johnny Depp trial receives praise online 

Fairfax County Court Judge Penney Azcarate marked the end of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial on May 27 after handing over the deliberations to the jury. The defamation trial began on April 11 and continued for nearly six weeks in the Fairfax County Court in Virginia.

As the closing arguments between Depp and Heard's respective teams came to an end, Judge Penney Azcarate praised the attorneys for their efforts and professionalism throughout the trial:

“I just want to thank all of you for the professionalism and your hard work during this case. It’s much easier being a judge when you have excellent trial attorneys in front of you it does make it easier. I also want to thank the attorneys and litigants for the kindness and the great demeanour you have shown my staff.”

The judge also applauded the courthouse staff and stenographer Judy for their hard work inside the courtroom:

“The courthouse staff and the deputies in the sheriff’s department, I really appreciate it. It means a great deal to me. And I also appreciate Judy because she is a rock star.”

In response to her words of appreciation, the courtroom also praised the judge for their continued hard work during the trial. Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft and Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew also kept aside their professional differences and came together to thank Judge Penney Azcarate.

Everything to know about Judge Penney Azcarate

Penney Azcarate is a judge of the 19th Judicial Circuit Court in Virginia. She was elected by the Virginia General Assembly on February 25, 2015, and took office on July 1. Azcarate is currently serving her eight-year term to expire on June 30, 2023.

The judge completed her undergraduate degree in criminal justice from Old Dominion University in 1988 and her J.D. from the George Mason University School of Law in 1998.

Andy Signore @andysignore I absolutely ADORE Judge Penney Azcarate... She has been incredibly FAIR, PATIENT & UNAFRAID this entire #DeppVHeardTrial But seeing her go toe to toe with @TMZ Lawyers and RIGHTFULLY denying them. Speechless. Can we nominated her for Supreme Court please?! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp I absolutely ADORE Judge Penney Azcarate... She has been incredibly FAIR, PATIENT & UNAFRAID this entire #DeppVHeardTrial But seeing her go toe to toe with @TMZ Lawyers and RIGHTFULLY denying them. Speechless. Can we nominated her for Supreme Court please?! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/3TEBe2gIYm

Following her graduation, Azcarate spent four years with the United States Marine Corps, where she was involved in active duty and reached the rank of Captain before turning into a reservist to pursue her J.D. degree at George Mason.

Azcarate started serving as an assistant Commonwealth Attorney in 2000 before entering private practice. In 2008, she made history by becoming the first female chief judge of the General District Court Bench.

The judge also serves as the key person behind Virginia's novel Veteran's Treatment Docket (VTD), a specialty court helping veterans with no prior criminal history.

VTD reportedly serves veterans who have committed a non-violent misdemeanor and felony offenses and provides them with treatment and mentorship programs to reintegrate them into civilian life.

Azcarate has had a long and established career where she has dealt with numerous notable cases. However, the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial is likely her most high-profile case to date.

On the personal front, the judge is married to retired police officer Eddy Azcarate, who currently serves as a security advisor for Secure Community Network.

Twitter praises Judge Penney Azcarate for her work in Depp vs. Heard trial

Judge Penney Azcarate won several hearts online after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial (Image via Getty Images)

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial has garnered immense social media attention since it began in the Fairfax County Court on April 11. As the trial ended, Judge Penney Azcarate, who had been presiding over the case, earned major praise from the courtroom and the general public.

Several people also took to Twitter to thank the judge for her commendable work in the highly publicized trial:

James Ghani @JamesGhani Whatever the outcome, Penney Azcarate, the judge overseeing the dramatic #DeppVsHeard case, has single-handily renewed my faith in US justice. She is balanced, calm, courteous and incredibly impressive on her legal brief. Why isn't she sitting in higher office? Whatever the outcome, Penney Azcarate, the judge overseeing the dramatic #DeppVsHeard case, has single-handily renewed my faith in US justice. She is balanced, calm, courteous and incredibly impressive on her legal brief. Why isn't she sitting in higher office?

Brad @nc007tx Judge Penney Azcarate, who is presiding in the Johnny Depp / Amber Heard trial, is absolutely terrific. She has total control of the courtroom, has a wicked sense of humor, and is beyond fair to both sides. No matter the outcome, she has been an ultra-impartial Jurist. Judge Penney Azcarate, who is presiding in the Johnny Depp / Amber Heard trial, is absolutely terrific. She has total control of the courtroom, has a wicked sense of humor, and is beyond fair to both sides. No matter the outcome, she has been an ultra-impartial Jurist.

EggplantAstronaut @EggplantAstro #johnnydepp #amberheard Regardless of whose side you are on, can we all agree that The Honorable Penney Azcarate has been a fantastic judge? I was reading today that she was an active duty marine for 4 years and then was in the reserves WHILE ATTENDING LAW SCHOOL. 🤯 #DeppVsHeard Regardless of whose side you are on, can we all agree that The Honorable Penney Azcarate has been a fantastic judge? I was reading today that she was an active duty marine for 4 years and then was in the reserves WHILE ATTENDING LAW SCHOOL. 🤯#DeppVsHeard #johnnydepp #amberheard

💫✨Cheyenne🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇪🇺❄️ @_MsShiny_1997 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp

So, because I greatly admire her, I've been doing a bit of research on Judge Penney Azcarate. And I've learned-She's even more amazing than I thought! Not only a former marine & the first female chief judge on the General District Court Bench, but also



1/ So, because I greatly admire her, I've been doing a bit of research on Judge Penney Azcarate. And I've learned-She's even more amazing than I thought! Not only a former marine & the first female chief judge on the General District Court Bench, but also1/ #JusticeForJohnnyDepp So, because I greatly admire her, I've been doing a bit of research on Judge Penney Azcarate. And I've learned-She's even more amazing than I thought! Not only a former marine & the first female chief judge on the General District Court Bench, but also1/

Nay-Nay @iamnenestwin I just want to extend my appreciation and admiration of The Honorable Penney Azcarate. She is very fair and extremely patient with a sense of humour. She is a bright light and it doesn’t go unnoticed. I hope she gets spoiled with self-care after this trial is over #DeppVsHeard I just want to extend my appreciation and admiration of The Honorable Penney Azcarate. She is very fair and extremely patient with a sense of humour. She is a bright light and it doesn’t go unnoticed. I hope she gets spoiled with self-care after this trial is over #DeppVsHeard

The Sentinel @TheSentinelCA HOORAH.



#DeppHeardTrial Judge Penney Azcarate is not only a a formidable judge, she is also a former marine.HOORAH. Judge Penney Azcarate is not only a a formidable judge, she is also a former marine. 🇺🇲 HOORAH.#DeppHeardTrial

Julie Rendelman @jrendelmanlaw



#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork Throughout trial, Judge Penney Azcarate exhibited incredible patience, control over her courtroom, a clear understanding of the law, a respect for the jurors' and litigants' time and even an occasional sense of humor. Impressed. Throughout trial, Judge Penney Azcarate exhibited incredible patience, control over her courtroom, a clear understanding of the law, a respect for the jurors' and litigants' time and even an occasional sense of humor. Impressed. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/WsOBdi7fpn

Arjun DS Pahwa @arjundspahwa



#JusticeForJohnnyDeep #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial Before the trial, everyone expected AH to come out and be an icon for women. However, the women icon we got from the trial are: Camille Vasquez, Dr. Shannon Curry, and even the judge Penney Azcarate. Before the trial, everyone expected AH to come out and be an icon for women. However, the women icon we got from the trial are: Camille Vasquez, Dr. Shannon Curry, and even the judge Penney Azcarate. #JusticeForJohnnyDeep #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial https://t.co/wHfAPFm9RY

Femme @FemCondition Judge Penney Azcarate appreciation post. Judge Penney Azcarate appreciation post.

Judge Azcarate previously took the internet by storm for allowing a video camera in the courtroom, making it the first time a trial was recorded using a video camera in Fairfax County court. Azcarate also made news after refusing Heard’s attempt to dismiss the defamation case.

