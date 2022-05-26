What does 'snarky remarks' mean? Judge Penney Azcarate humorously calls Depp's lawyer Benjamin Chew 'snarky'

On Wednesday, Judge Azcarate, presiding over the case proceedings for the defamation suit involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, caused some laughter in court. She called Benjamin Chew, Depp's lawyer, 'a snarky man,' which led to the audience breaking into laughter.

The moment happened after a hearing on TMZ's emergency motion to intervene. The request was filed to prohibit a former employee from testifying in the case.

The Judge rejected this motion.

The term 'snarky' refers to speech with a distinct emotional tone, usually sarcasm influenced by cheekiness and a mild, playful irreverence or impudence. The sense of light cheekiness is lost when the primary goal of the communication is to express or transmit direct or judgemental rudeness, and the total communication crosses the line to become 'snide.'

Why did Judge call Johnny Depp's lawyer Benjamin Chew 'snarky?'

Chew, Depp's lawyer, previously stated that TMZ was not comparable to big news organizations such as the New York Times. He then told Tobin that he wasn't attempting to be sarcastic.

"You're simply a snarky man,' the Judge interrupts.

TMZ Motion to Intervene is DENIED by Judge A. In a moment of levity before the ruling Judge A who stated that this was not the first unusual circumstance in this case. Ben Chew apologized for any perceived snarkyness and the court responded 'You're just a snarky guy'

Netizens react to Benjamin Chew being referred to as "a snarky guy"

Netizens accounted that the fact that Ben Chew was called out for being snarky is hilarious.



Judge Penney Azcarate and Benjamin Chew are going to be besties after this trial

"You're just a snarky guy" Judge Penney Azcarate and Benjamin Chew are going to be besties after this trial

Judge A humorously calling Ben Chew a snarky guy was everything. It is nice to see levity from her with Depp and his council.

With a smile, Judge Penny to Ben Chew as he opposes TMZ motion to intervene: "You're just a snarky guy." Judge Penny denies TMZ motion to intervene to stop release of info on who (probably Amber or Amber proxy) sold TMZ the video of Johnny Depp, slamming kitchen cabinet doors.



You're just a snarky guy

to Ben Chew

I laughed like a pig when judge Azcarate said: You're just a snarky guy to Ben Chew

Some users praised Ben Chew for being snarky and Judge A for making a joke about him being sarcastic.

Depp's attorney apologized for the remark, saying it was not meant to be "sarcastic."

Depp calls Heard's allegations insane

As he returned to the stands on Wednesday, Depp called Heard's sexual and physical abuse allegations 'insane'. Depp was named as a rebuttal witness on Wednesday.

"Regardless of what happened, I did get here, I did tell the truth, and I have spoken up for what I've been carrying on my back, reluctantly, for six years," he said.

Kate Moss said that Johnny Depp was the only one who knew how to look after her. Kate said:

‘There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me,’ she said. ‘Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?,’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!’

The British supermodel said that during their relationship, which lasted from 1994 to 1998, the actor never 'pushed, kicked, or threw me' down any stairs.

Heard claimed she overheard a report that Depp had shoved Moss down a flight of steps, but Moss denied it.

Depp responded to specific allegations made by Heard and her sister, Whitney Henriquez, who provided some of Heard's most substantial corroborating testimony last week. He is expected to be cross-examined.

However, for three weeks now, the trial has been going on in Fairfax, Virginia, from Monday to Thursday, and we've seen Depp face some tough questions so far. However, because three weeks marks the halfway point in the expected six-week trial, Heard may be called to the stand in the coming week.

Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for $50 million following a domestic abuse column she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018, but she countersued and has demanded $100 million.

