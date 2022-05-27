"To show Mr Depp's kids that the truth is worth fighting for": Johnny Depp hugs Benjamin Chew after lawyer's powerful closing argument

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial reached its final day on May 27 with attorneys from both sides taking the stands to present their closing arguments. The trial began in the Fairfax County Court on April 11 and continued for over six weeks.

Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez delivered the first part of her closing argument before handing it over to attorney Benjamin Chew. The latter took the stand and began speaking by saying:

“You have now come to know the real Amber Heard. Scary.”

Chew’s closing argument mostly revolved around Depp’s background, career, overall character, his past high-profile relationships and the actor’s equation with his mother and how he cared for her despite being abused at her hands during childhood.

The attorney was also seen giving Johnny Depp a hug after concluding his powerful testimony. The Depp vs. Heard case began after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard following her 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she called herself a domestic abuse survivor.

Although Heard did not name Depp in her article, the actor’s legal team claimed that his public image was damaged and his career was negatively impacted due to the story. The Aquaman actress countersued Depp for $100 million and claimed that he assaulted her on multiple occasions.

A look into Benjamin Chew’s closing argument for Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew took the stand on May 27 to deliver the closing argument for the former’s ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard. The attorney mentioned that the actor does not deserve to have to his reputation and life destroyed over a “lie” that portrays him as an alleged abuser:

“He does not deserve to have his life and legacy destroyed by a vicious lie. To tarnish him as an abuser, is to destroy him in the eyes of many of these [fans], who will never look at him the same way again.”

Chew noted that Heard did not mention Depp’s name in the op-ed because “everyone knew who she was talking about.” He further added that the article was “one of her many lies.” The lawyer then mentioned that the case has never been about money but about freeing Johnny Depp from his personal prison:

“It has never been about money. Nor is it about punishing Miss Heard. It's about freeing himself from the prison in which he has lived for the past six years. It's six years to the day.”

The attorney then noted that the case was about truth and showing Depp’s children that it was worth fighting for the truth:

“This case is about telling you his story and the truth about what really happened. It's about restoring his reputation. It's about showing Mr. Depp's children, Lily-Rose and Jack, that the truth is worth fighting for.”

Chew also mentioned that the lies about Depp have allegedly “grown and metastasized over time” and “need to be stopped.” He even referred to the #MeToo movement and said:

“Me Too is an important movement, a movement Mr. Depp supports and believes in. It's true for survivors of abuse, not Ms. Heard. True victims need protections, and true perpetrators need to face the repercussions.”

The lawyer further claimed that Heard only took advantage of the movement and alleged that she was “not a true victim of abuse.” As Johnny Depp’s team concluded their argument, Benjamin Chew was seen embracing the actor inside the courtroom.

