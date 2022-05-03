Watch: Mitch Jones lashes out at his fans as they compare him to xQc

Twitch streamer David Mitchell "Mitch Jones" had a rather heated moment happen during a recent stream when some fans in the Twitch chat compared his appearance with Felix "xQc."

While Mitch was busy playing some ranked arena matches in World of Warcraft, a viewer in his chat made a sarcastic comment on the streamer's hairstyle, comparing it with the one Twitch sensation xQc has.

This comment from the viewer infuriated the content creator, following which he went on a minute-long rant and seemingly banned some viewers from his chat.

Twitch streamer Mitch Jones goes on a banning spree after fans compare his looks to xQc

Mitch has been playing his favorite massively multiplayer online roleplaying game, World of Warcraft, and he is on the path to becoming one of the best Arcane Mages on the server.

He was two hours into his livestream and was duo queuing with a rank one mage, Xaryu. As both of them dominated the ranked ladder of the game, a viewer in Mitch's chat mentioned how his appearance and hairstyle look similar to xQc.

He read out the chatter's message and said:

"Why do you copy xQc's hair? Oh my god, somebody ban these xqcL's (xQc's exclusive Twitch emoticon) dude. Somebody ban these xqcLs please."

Fans in his Twitch chat started to spam the French-Canadian streamer's exclusive Twitch emoticon. After asking his channel moderators to ban some of his viewers, Mitch Jones started to impersonate his fans in an overly-dramatic manner and said:

"Hey Mitch, why is xQc not online? Hey Mitch, did you guys see the Pokimane's stream? Get it off my screen! Did you guys see Pokimane's stream? She was using the filter! You can tell by the pixels on xQc's face. She is using a filter! Wahh!"

Mitch Jones blasted his viewers by coming close to his camera and loudly saying:

"Holy f**k, get a f***ing life bro!

Timestamp: 02:37:28

Following the interaction, Mitch focused on the ranked arena game and ended up winning the match. As he was waiting for a new match to pop up, another viewer made the following comment:

"Damn, xQc is good at WoW."

Mitch replied by saying:

"I am actually going to blow a f***ing gasket dude, alright? I am an original streamer on this website, okay? I am not some f***ing clone, alright? Do you know what the f**k I am saying man? Alright? I've been here since before you guys were even like, alive dude."

His fans continued to batter him as they could not stop comparing him to xQc.

Fans react to Mitch Jones lashing out at his viewers

Fans on Reddit mentioned how funny the whole situation was. xQc was previously compared to Mitch because of his resemblance, but now fans are comparing the latter with the former.

A Redditor seemingly compared xQc to the former Twitch streamer Ice Posiedon.

Other reactions were along these lines.

Mitch Jones is a popular Twitch streamer who has been playing WoW for a really long time and has racked up more than 1,000 hours playing the game on his Twitch channel. He currently has more than 611k followers and garners an average viewership of 8.8k fans per stream.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan