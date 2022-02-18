What were the allegations against SkyDoesMinecraft that led to him being canceled online?

Adam “SkyDoesMinecraft” Dahlberg former girlfriend Elizabeth (@Lizbuggie on Twitter) accused him of being abusive and manipulative. This was revealed back in late January 2022 when Elizabeth uploaded a police statement on her Twitter account, describing the whole situation, backing it up with evidence.
A number of Adam’s friends and colleagues also opened up about the former Minecraft YouTuber and shared their experiences with the content creator.
What were the allegations against SkyDoesMinecraft?
Most of the allegations that were backed by evidence were given by Elizabeth herself. In a series of tweets posted by her on January 23, 2022, Elizabeth provided a number of screenshots, images and texts that were exchanged between the duo.
Due to the seriousness of the matter, police and law enforcement agencies were involved in the case. According to public evidence, Adam was alleged to be a manipulator, animal abuser, emotional abuser and a racist.
Elizabeth posted a number of police case reports that were filed against Adam back in 2021.
Elizabeth also shared a screenshot of her sending Adam $6,000 via PayPal.
The following clip alleges him of animal abuse, where he got a pet locked up in a dirty kennel and forced it to drink the energy drink Gatorade, and leaving it outside in the freezing cold weather.
Sound clips of the conversation were also provided.
A screenshot of the private conversation was also made public where Adam made a very racist remark as he casually used the n-word.
Apart from Elizabeth, a number of Adam’s known friends also came forward with their experiences. One of them was Adam’s former partner, who goes by Alesa (@yeswecannabliss). She also posted a series of threads accusing him of being a negligent father.
Adam’s coworkers and friends, including SubZeroExtrabyte, Deadlox, GizzyGazza, Ross Pal and AntVenom spoke against him. They brought up the toxic work environment and manipulative behavior that they experienced when working with Adam.
Since the revelation, SkyDoesMinecraft has gone silent and been canceled online as he received an intense amount of backlash from the audience.
Recapping Elizabeth's story
According to Elizabeth’s statement uploaded as an iCloud document, she detailed how she was treated by Adam over the course of their relationship. She mentioned how she had to spend thousands of dollars to live with him and in turn how he made fake promises to her and manipulated her.
She also explained in great detail the level of physical and mental abuse she had to endure and how it was now time for the world to learn about the real side of the Minecraft streamer.
The excerpt was taken from her three-page long statement which said the following against SkyDoesMinecraft:
"You are a sick man. You made promises you didn’t want to keep, but promises you made to manipulate my life so you could be in control. You use your fame, your name, and your platform to hide the disgusting and disgraceful things that you so claim not to do. You hurt me for too long, and I am tired of feeling afraid of you and what speaking up may bring."
More about SkyDoesMinecraft
The 28 year-old content creator has a massive audience established on YouTube where he boasts 11.7 million subscribers with 3.8 billion channel views. His last upload to his main channel (SkyDoesEverything) was seven months back.
His social media handles too have been silent. The YouTuber hasn't updated his Twitter handle (@NetNobody) since January 21. It is almost certain that Adam has deactivated his entire online presence after massive exposure by his former partners, friends and colleagues.