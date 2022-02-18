What were the allegations against SkyDoesMinecraft that led to him being canceled online?

Adam “SkyDoesMinecraft” Dahlberg former girlfriend Elizabeth (@Lizbuggie on Twitter) accused him of being abusive and manipulative. This was revealed back in late January 2022 when Elizabeth uploaded a police statement on her Twitter account, describing the whole situation, backing it up with evidence.

A number of Adam’s friends and colleagues also opened up about the former Minecraft YouTuber and shared their experiences with the content creator.

What were the allegations against SkyDoesMinecraft?

Most of the allegations that were backed by evidence were given by Elizabeth herself. In a series of tweets posted by her on January 23, 2022, Elizabeth provided a number of screenshots, images and texts that were exchanged between the duo.

Due to the seriousness of the matter, police and law enforcement agencies were involved in the case. According to public evidence, Adam was alleged to be a manipulator, animal abuser, emotional abuser and a racist.

Elizabeth posted a number of police case reports that were filed against Adam back in 2021.

Elizabeth also shared a screenshot of her sending Adam $6,000 via PayPal.

The following clip alleges him of animal abuse, where he got a pet locked up in a dirty kennel and forced it to drink the energy drink Gatorade, and leaving it outside in the freezing cold weather.

Elizabeth🥺🖤 @Lizbuggie Heres my pig, albert, in a video of him locked in a filthy kennel. He wouldn’t drink gatorade yet adam forced him to. Wouldnt let him outside, so he pottied all over the house. Adam would let Albert out in the freezing cold then laugh Heres my pig, albert, in a video of him locked in a filthy kennel. He wouldn’t drink gatorade yet adam forced him to. Wouldnt let him outside, so he pottied all over the house. Adam would let Albert out in the freezing cold then laugh https://t.co/v4aFD6eUj8

Sound clips of the conversation were also provided.

A screenshot of the private conversation was also made public where Adam made a very racist remark as he casually used the n-word.

SkyDoesMinecraft's private conversation where he casually uses n-word (Images via Elizabeth/Twitter)

Apart from Elizabeth, a number of Adam’s known friends also came forward with their experiences. One of them was Adam’s former partner, who goes by Alesa (@yeswecannabliss). She also posted a series of threads accusing him of being a negligent father.

Alesa 🌬 @yeswecannabliss



The only time I ever "kept our son away" was when we didn't have an active parenting plan set up to ensure I'd get him back after visitations. Instead of waiting for the parenting plan, Adam let Keemstar manipulate him into having a breakdown on Dramaalert. Gee 👻🥀🎗 @GeeElizzy @yeswecannabliss Oh my god when everyone was shitting on you, you were just trying to do the right thing for your child. I am so, so sorry :( @yeswecannabliss Oh my god when everyone was shitting on you, you were just trying to do the right thing for your child. I am so, so sorry :( Pretty much.The only time I ever "kept our son away" was when we didn't have an active parenting plan set up to ensure I'd get him back after visitations. Instead of waiting for the parenting plan, Adam let Keemstar manipulate him into having a breakdown on Dramaalert. twitter.com/GeeElizzy/stat… Pretty much. The only time I ever "kept our son away" was when we didn't have an active parenting plan set up to ensure I'd get him back after visitations. Instead of waiting for the parenting plan, Adam let Keemstar manipulate him into having a breakdown on Dramaalert. twitter.com/GeeElizzy/stat…

Alesa 🌬 @yeswecannabliss



Like I said, he uses people and animals for his own gain. Inconspicuous loud @unexpectedhigh @Lizbuggie Adams top of the list of shittiest dog owners I’ve ever met in my entire life. He’s had more then four dogs he has *owned* that he has dumped onto his mom/others due to his negligence but also won’t allow the dogs to be properly rehomed. Don’t get me started on poor rascal @Lizbuggie Adams top of the list of shittiest dog owners I’ve ever met in my entire life. He’s had more then four dogs he has *owned* that he has dumped onto his mom/others due to his negligence but also won’t allow the dogs to be properly rehomed. Don’t get me started on poor rascal When Dawn (his older ex) and I came together to write an affidavit against him, he bribed her by giving her their Pitbul from their relationship (Rascal) in attempts to quiet her and to discredit everything I was saying.Like I said, he uses people and animals for his own gain. twitter.com/unexpectedhigh… When Dawn (his older ex) and I came together to write an affidavit against him, he bribed her by giving her their Pitbul from their relationship (Rascal) in attempts to quiet her and to discredit everything I was saying.Like I said, he uses people and animals for his own gain. twitter.com/unexpectedhigh…

Adam’s coworkers and friends, including SubZeroExtrabyte, Deadlox, GizzyGazza, Ross Pal and AntVenom spoke against him. They brought up the toxic work environment and manipulative behavior that they experienced when working with Adam.

Ross Pal @YourPalRoss Alesa 🌬 @yeswecannabliss @Mithzan



Keep in mind these were Adams proclaimed "best friends" @quinnrudolph1 Max and Ross gave up everything to move out to Washington to pursue their dream that Adam promised to help with. He and his crooked managers chewed them up and spat them out. Used them then tried to take their channels awayKeep in mind these were Adams proclaimed "best friends" @Mithzan @quinnrudolph1 Max and Ross gave up everything to move out to Washington to pursue their dream that Adam promised to help with. He and his crooked managers chewed them up and spat them out. Used them then tried to take their channels awayKeep in mind these were Adams proclaimed "best friends" I was given the option to purchase my channel House_Owner back for $100k and he was furious when I said I would rather just start a new channel than pay for my own name, I still get comments of people not knowing why I changed or thinking I just quit twitter.com/yeswecannablis… I was given the option to purchase my channel House_Owner back for $100k and he was furious when I said I would rather just start a new channel than pay for my own name, I still get comments of people not knowing why I changed or thinking I just quit twitter.com/yeswecannablis…

Sub @SubZeroExtabyte Tim @TimDotTV Working at Skymedia was the darkest period of my life that I've ever and probably will ever have.



Eventually the constant gaslighting and mental torture lead me to nearly kill myself but I decided to take my situation into my own hands and quit/move as far as I could. Working at Skymedia was the darkest period of my life that I've ever and probably will ever have. Eventually the constant gaslighting and mental torture lead me to nearly kill myself but I decided to take my situation into my own hands and quit/move as far as I could. I feel kind of relieved that this stuff is finally coming to light. I worked for Adam for almost half a decade from when I was just 15 years old. I gave up everything - my social life, my sleep, school - to work 20h/day for him - as a child 1/4 twitter.com/TimDotTV/statu… I feel kind of relieved that this stuff is finally coming to light. I worked for Adam for almost half a decade from when I was just 15 years old. I gave up everything - my social life, my sleep, school - to work 20h/day for him - as a child 1/4 twitter.com/TimDotTV/statu…

Sub @SubZeroExtabyte There was a point where I was editing 6 videos, did 6 thumbnails per DAY + 2 animations per month for the guy.



I worked so incredibly hard. My parents and I were even willing to relocate just so I could continue working for him because of all the promises he made 2/4 There was a point where I was editing 6 videos, did 6 thumbnails per DAY + 2 animations per month for the guy.I worked so incredibly hard. My parents and I were even willing to relocate just so I could continue working for him because of all the promises he made 2/4

Gizzy Gazza @GizzyGazza



My experience with Sky/Adam.

docs.google.com/document/d/1Mv… I'm tired of holding this to myself and with everyone else's courage to come forward today, it's time to tell you my emotional abuse.My experience with Sky/Adam. I'm tired of holding this to myself and with everyone else's courage to come forward today, it's time to tell you my emotional abuse.My experience with Sky/Adam.docs.google.com/document/d/1Mv…

Deadlox @Old_deadlox Everyone was so scared of this guy, including myself. Creators spent years being intimidated by him. And he lost 99% of his friends throughout his career. Now you guys know why. Scumbag I’d never be a friend to a guy like that. Everyone was so scared of this guy, including myself. Creators spent years being intimidated by him. And he lost 99% of his friends throughout his career. Now you guys know why. Scumbag I’d never be a friend to a guy like that.

Since the revelation, SkyDoesMinecraft has gone silent and been canceled online as he received an intense amount of backlash from the audience.

Recapping Elizabeth's story

According to Elizabeth’s statement uploaded as an iCloud document, she detailed how she was treated by Adam over the course of their relationship. She mentioned how she had to spend thousands of dollars to live with him and in turn how he made fake promises to her and manipulated her.

She also explained in great detail the level of physical and mental abuse she had to endure and how it was now time for the world to learn about the real side of the Minecraft streamer.

The excerpt was taken from her three-page long statement which said the following against SkyDoesMinecraft:

"You are a sick man. You made promises you didn’t want to keep, but promises you made to manipulate my life so you could be in control. You use your fame, your name, and your platform to hide the disgusting and disgraceful things that you so claim not to do. You hurt me for too long, and I am tired of feeling afraid of you and what speaking up may bring."

Elizabeth🥺🖤 @Lizbuggie

Its time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.

Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately Dear Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka SkydoesminecraftIts time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately icloud.com/pages/096anNR0… Dear Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka SkydoesminecraftIts time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately icloud.com/pages/096anNR0…

More about SkyDoesMinecraft

The 28 year-old content creator has a massive audience established on YouTube where he boasts 11.7 million subscribers with 3.8 billion channel views. His last upload to his main channel (SkyDoesEverything) was seven months back.

His social media handles too have been silent. The YouTuber hasn't updated his Twitter handle (@NetNobody) since January 21. It is almost certain that Adam has deactivated his entire online presence after massive exposure by his former partners, friends and colleagues.

