Who is SkyDoesMinecraft? Minecraft streamer Adam Dahlberg is accused of trauma, abuse, and assault by former girlfriend

Adam Dahlberg, better known by his YouTube alias "SkyDoesMinecraft," has been accused of trauma, abuse, and assault by a former girlfriend. Adam, who gained popularity in the 2010s due to his innovative Minecraft videos, has had a troubled history in a similar context.
Twitter user '@Lizzybuggie' aka Elizabeth released a statement on the social media site in the form of an Apple Document. She explained, in great detail, her relationship with Adam and the instances of abuse and assault she was subjected to while they were together.
Her statement also provided photographic evidence, in addition to official police statements of the events she talked about.
Adam 'SkyDoesMinecraft' Dahlberg faces heavy allegations made by ex-girlfriend
Adam was a prominent Minecraft Youtuber, rising to fame in 2013. He has also worked as a voice actor and briefly changed his YouTube channel to "SkyDoesEverything".
In 2017, SkyDoesMinecraft was at the center of controversy surrounding his ex-wife Alesa and the custody of their child. With Alesa being accused of cheating multiple times, her public image was tarnished after the entire drama played out.
On January 23, 2022, Twitter user Lizzybug released a comprehensive statement, accusing SkyDoesMinecraft of assault and harassment.
"You hurt, you abuse, you manipulate, you lie. You are a sick man.”
In a 3-page long personal statement, Elizabeth talked about the constant anguish she had to endure throughout their relationship. She explained how Adam would force her into uncomfortable situations, such as pressuring her to get pregnant and proposing to him against her wishes.
Afraid of the power he yielded due to his popularity and how he would exploit it, Elizabeth was apprehensive about leaving him:
“Why didn’t I leave? Why didn’t I run as fast as I could? Because I was scared. You treated me and everybody as peasants and would use your popularity against us.”
She recalls the incident with Alesa, claiming that he manipulated the public context to portray her as the bad one. Throughout her statement, Elizabeth talked about how supportive Alesa was, which stemmed from the fact that she too had to endure the same trauma:
“You made the internet hate Alesa... You used your platform to try and ruin Alesa’s life.”
Elizabeth alleged that SkyDoesMinecraft has bipolar disorder and may be on the spectrum. His violent tendencies remained while his condition was stable. However, she claimed that he would often go off his medication, leading to long periods of mania and psychosis.
Elizabeth also claimed that SkyDoesMinecraft's behavior would then become more volatile, with instances of him kicking her while she was pregnant and keeping her sleep-deprived for long periods of time:
''It started getting scary and movies don't describe well enough how bad it can get. You started breaking s***. Throwing things.... You started forcing me into sleep deprivation."
Talking about the streamer's obsessive need to maintain control over everything, she accused him of assaulting women and girls, and then paying them off to remain quiet, to protect his image.
Amidst all this, Elizabeth also named her "best friend", a co-conspirator, who witnessed SkyDoesMinecraft abusing her but instead chose to romantically engage with her.
SkyDoesMinecraft's outbursts often led to verbal altercations with YouTuber Taylor "AntVenom" Harris. Elizabeth alleged how Adam would go into fits of rage, often talking about "wanting to kill AntVenom":
“You for some reason kept bringing up antvenom and how badly you wanted to kill him. You were fully in psychosis at this point"
Apart from the above-mentioned accusations, Elizabeth also alleged that SkyDoesMinecraft had homophobic and racist tendencies. This comes as a stark contrast to the equality-driven persona Adam portrays in the streaming world.
Elizabeth brought further serious accusations, including animal abuse and threatening violence against her newborn daughter. Afraid for her life, and that of those around her, she often called the police on him, but he charmed his way out of the situation. Frustrated and scared, she finally asked her family to step in, who eventually took her to safety.
Her statement concludes with a firm stance - to ensure that SkyDoesMinecraft never puts anyone else through the same abuse that she, Alesa, and countless other women had to face:
"They deserve to know who you really are, before you trap somebody else and make them ask: am I not good enough?"
Support pours in for Elizabeth
The internet has come together to support Elizabeth, commending her courage to come forward. Most people are shocked at these allegations towards one of their favorite childhood streamers.
Adam Dahlberg has yet to comment on the issue.