"We saw her do it": Internet blasts Sienna Mae Gomez after she denies assaulting Jack Wright

Sienna Mae Gomez has denied allegations made against her by her Hype House co-star Jack Wright. Wright posted a video on his YouTube channel titled, "What Sienna Mae Did to Me," where he delved into his experience of repeated se**al assaults from his co-creator.

He also addressed the infamous TikTok recorded by his friend Lachlan Hannemann, capturing Gomez kissing and touching an unconscious Wright.

The statement released by Gomez's representative claims that Wright is spreading "falsehoods about Sienna" to damage her public image.

Sienna Mae Gomez releases statement opposing Wright's YouTube video

Gomez's representatives have released a statement, claiming the allegations to be false and planned. They called the video posted by Wright "a calculated action to hinder, hurt and harm" Gomez’s reputation, livelihood and self-being.

In a statement given to Yahoo, the representative denied the allegations and revealed that no charges have been pressed by Wright. Part of the statement read:

"There has been no police investigation — not even a police report to our knowledge — no charges, no private lawsuit and no contact between Sienna and Jack or their respective legal teams in many months. It was always Sienna’s desire and intention to handle this privately vs in the court of public opinion, as she would never want to sensationalize or degrade the seriousness of the se**al assault. Sadly, Jack’s blatant disregard for the truth has left us with no choice but to address these claims publicly."

The representative also described their relationship as "consensual and cordial," and denied allegations of Gomez breaking into the former's house, calling it an "attempt to degrade" Sienna Mae's character. They added:

"Jack and his collaborators have attempted to utilize blatant s**t shaming culture to justify their fictitious claims and have effectively victimized a successful woman of color in a way that, regrettably, we have seen many times before, all in an effort to use her suffering as a catalyst for their own personal gain. Those who have collaborated, in this act of slander, did so with the motivation to further associate themselves with Sienna after their professional relationship, and therefore their claim to any portion of her substantial success, were terminated."

Additionally, Sienna Mae refused to reveal any personal information about her relationship with Wright. In the statement, Gomez insisted that the accusations against her started after she tried to breakup with Wright because she was confused about their relationship and felt used.

The representative added that Gomez could understand the reasons for Wright to "be engaging in this behavior" and would like to apologize to se**al assault victims for "the manner in which Jack is attempting to use her for his own selfish reasons to exploit sympathy."

Internet blasts at Gomez while showing support for Wright

Users condemned Sienna Mae online for using "legal action" as a way to nullify Wright's accusation, pointing out that her behavior was recorded on video. They also questioned her use of "person of color" in the context of the situation.

A comment by user Kenjyto, explained that if the roles were reversed, Gomez could have gotten into big trouble with her statement. They said:

"All I'm saying, if the roles were switched and Sienna Mae would've accused Jack Wright of SA with video evidence, and his statement would've been 'why didn't you go to the police tho??' He would've been finished a long time ago."

Netizens showed their support for Wright, and here are a few such reactions:

Instagram reacts to Gomez's statement 1/4 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Instagram reacts to Gomez's statement 2/4 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Instagram reacts to Gomez's statement 3/4 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Instagram reacts to Gomez's statement 4/4 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

cat @c4t_111 i stand with jack wright.



sienna mae gomez needs to be deplatformed.



it is insane how much gaslighting, guilttripping and manipulation was in her recent response.



"I thought turning 18 would be amazing and so far it honestly just sucks."

Lyla ♡☻✈️ • PATIOTWT PINNED!! @_gnfsbitch TW: MENTION OF SEXUAL ASSAULT



what sienna mae gomez did to jack is so so messed up. she would literally gr0pe him while he slept and forced him to make out with her on multiple occasions. yet people still are saying she did nothing wrong. it took jack months to open up /1 TW: MENTION OF SEXUAL ASSAULTwhat sienna mae gomez did to jack is so so messed up. she would literally gr0pe him while he slept and forced him to make out with her on multiple occasions. yet people still are saying she did nothing wrong. it took jack months to open up /1

Izzy Robinson @izzyrobinson190 Sienna Mae Gomez needs to be in jail. Sienna Mae Gomez needs to be in jail.

Terrance L. Frederick ⚖️ @thetlfrederick



Me Too means something. The recent video against Sienna Mae Gomez is shocking and I am praying for the victims of her horrible behavior.Me Too means something. #MeToo The recent video against Sienna Mae Gomez is shocking and I am praying for the victims of her horrible behavior. Me Too means something. #MeToo

🥀 @DepressdGeminii sienna mae gomez apology reeks of narcissistic abuse YIKES (not saying she’s a narcissist, not a psychologist, just my opinion) sienna mae gomez apology reeks of narcissistic abuse YIKES (not saying she’s a narcissist, not a psychologist, just my opinion) https://t.co/W8VymTz9lj

maya 🍓 | Dawn FM 103.5 @safxtynxt Even tho I'm not a kind of person who follows anything that's connected to the tik tokers but I just wanna say that I'm disgusted of the way Sienna Mae Gomez is making herself a victim. After watching Jack Wright's video I could see the pain in his eyes and I feel so sorry. Even tho I'm not a kind of person who follows anything that's connected to the tik tokers but I just wanna say that I'm disgusted of the way Sienna Mae Gomez is making herself a victim. After watching Jack Wright's video I could see the pain in his eyes and I feel so sorry.

ellie @ellie37132779 sienna mae gomez is absolutely vile and deserves to be locked away. hearing jack talk about how she would literally stalk him made me feel sick to my stomach. nobody should have to feel that unsafe in their own home. sienna mae gomez is absolutely vile and deserves to be locked away. hearing jack talk about how she would literally stalk him made me feel sick to my stomach. nobody should have to feel that unsafe in their own home.

*˚✧₊ela⁎⁺˳✧༚ @ela_karczewska with everything jack said in his video about sienna mae gomez and how she kept apologising yet continued sa him is absolutely terrifying. she is clearly some sort of phsycho to the point where she picked a lock to enter the bathroom while she knew he was vulnerable. i am so sorry with everything jack said in his video about sienna mae gomez and how she kept apologising yet continued sa him is absolutely terrifying. she is clearly some sort of phsycho to the point where she picked a lock to enter the bathroom while she knew he was vulnerable. i am so sorry

nftease @RaniSquad I know nothing about tiktok, but read about Jack Wright’s accusations against Sienna Mae Gomez. It takes a lot for male victims of sexual assault to come forward and it’s disgusting how her reps are spinning this as a false attack against a woman of color. I know nothing about tiktok, but read about Jack Wright’s accusations against Sienna Mae Gomez. It takes a lot for male victims of sexual assault to come forward and it’s disgusting how her reps are spinning this as a false attack against a woman of color.

The two creators had been working together for over two years, and had, allegedly, faked a relationship for content. The internet is waiting for Jack Wright's reply to the statements released by Gomez.

