"Stay off the internet": Fans slams Sienna Mae as she returns to social media, post the Jack Wright sexual assault scandal

Infamous TikToker Sienna Mae returned to the internet after being called out for “sexually assaulting” Hype House member Jack Wright. The now-deleted TikTok posted on June 3rd showed Mae inappropriately touching Wright as he lay unconscious on a couch. She could be seen trying to get on top of Wright and kissing him without consent.

*SERIOUS* CW: Sexual Assault ⚠️



Sienna Mae allegedly sexually assaulting Jack Wright in video shared by Jack’s friends. Jack seen unconscious on couch, Sienna allegedly jumps on him and allegedly gropes and kisses him. This after Sienna denied allegations. Video has been deleted pic.twitter.com/MckipFG0i3 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 3, 2021

The video also showed Wright’s friend Lachlan Hannemann getting disturbed by the situation and leaving the room in disgust. Hannemann claimed to have confronted Mae regarding her actions, to which Mae looked “shocked” and tried to justify herself.

Wright later admitted to friend Lachlan that it “happens all the time.”

Sienna Mae returns to the internet

After Mae was 'canceled' for her actions and for allegedly telling Wright to “kill himself,” the TikToker took a break from the internet. But she has now returned with dance choreography. A video posted on her channel also showed Mae explaining why she left the internet and talking about how she has grown in the past month.

She said:

“I decided to take a month off of social media due to the negativity surrounding my platform. It was honestly the most difficult time of my life for many reasons. But through struggle I’ve found clarity within myself and with who I want to surround myself with.”

Mae added that she felt that her purpose was to create, whether it was silly TikTok dances or showing unedited photos of herself. The TikToker is known for promoting self-love and body positivity on the internet.

She continued by saying that:

“I preach self love but that takes time and patience. Now more than ever I feel proud of the person that I am. Even if I can inspire only one person I will have done what I was put on this earth to do. We’re all learning and growing and more than anything, I’m beyond thankful for my family, friends, partnerships and supporters.”

Mae also posted a dance routine on her TikTok. She danced to "Young" by Sam Smith in her YouTube video. “There’s a song by Sam Smith which a lot of people my age can relate to. I hope this can inspire you,” she said.

This video comes shortly after the TikToker faced severe backlash for allegedly misbehaving towards Wright. Mason Rizzo took to Twitter on May 30th to call out Mae for sexually assaulting him even after Wright had set boundaries.

Fans upset about her return

After Sienna Mae returned with her latest video on YouTube, netizens were not happy with her return. They were shocked to see her dance in her "apology video."

i forgot about her… she just need to stay off the internet tbh — 𝘵𝘰𝘯𝘪🕸 (@elrapid_s) July 7, 2021

A dance video??? Throw away these influencers — #1 𝔤𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔢 𝔴𝔥𝔞𝔱 𝔦 𝔴𝔞𝔫𝔱 𝔰𝔱𝔞𝔫 🕊🌺 (@myshamelessbias) July 7, 2021

girl…. you had so many ways to come back and you chose.. a DANCE video? — christina ‎✪ (@christinabanko_) July 7, 2021

I guess Bill Cosby getting released, only fitting female Bill Cosby of social media makes a come back I guess 🥴 — KG Productions (@KGProductions__) July 7, 2021

Did sienna mae actually break out in dance as her return or am i seeing things pic.twitter.com/M06yijBgkx — Rawr (@Chalaamett) July 6, 2021

why tf did i just see an apology vid turn into a dance 😭🚪👈 sienna mae bye bc what 😭 — clayton (@UzumakiGourd) July 6, 2021

did anyone else see sienna mae’s interpretive dance to sam smith as her comeback or am i tweaking — ayden (@HedgehogLuvr928) July 7, 2021

sienna mae posted a dancing video thinking everybody would forget what she did … a weirdo — claudia birth (@yngifvr) July 6, 2021

The TikToker did not speak about the allegations in her latest video, and it seems like Mae is ready to close that chapter of her life.

Edited by Srijan Sen