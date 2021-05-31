"Cancel Sienna Mae ": TikToker faces severe backlash after being accused of sexually assaulting Jack Wright

TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez is facing severe backlash online after being accused of allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Jack Wright and telling him to go kill himself.

A member of the TikTok stable, The Hype House, Sienna gained immense popularity online with her posts on "body positivity" garnering a significant amount of traction online.

Her relationship with fellow TikToker Jack Wright further helped her become the cynosure of all eyes, with fans avidly "shipping" the duo.

But, of late, the internet has been rife with speculation regarding their relationship status, with rumors of them possibly calling it quits running rampant.

With that in mind, the social media influencer and TikTok sensation recently left scores of Twitter users aghast after one of Jack Wright's close friends Mason Rizzo revealed shocking details regarding what happened between the two.

Jack and James have been my best friends since kindergarten. pic.twitter.com/FW7IY9MhEr — Mason (@MasonRizzo3) May 31, 2021

In a revelatory tweet, Mason alleged that Sienna Mae had not only allegedly told Jack to kill himself, but had also sexually assaulted him numerous times despite him establishing certain boundaries.

He also claimed that she had a history of verbally abusing people in high school and that she priorotized her personal growth more than anything else.

In light of this disturbing set of allegations, scores of Twitter users took to the platform to issue a unanimous cry of protest and demand her immediate cancelation.

What did Sienna Mae do? James Wright and Mason Rizzo receive support as TikToker faces cancelation

Mason's shocking tweet was retweeted by Jack's brother, James, who backed up his friend's claims with the following message:

this is why I “couldn’t just let it go and stay out of it.” https://t.co/l3jpIUdGzs — james wright (@Jjameswrightt) May 31, 2021

In the aftermath of these allegations surfacing online, a large section of the online community began to dig up her past history of problematic behavior, especially concerning her controversial line of merchandise which was slammed for glorifying eating disorders.

They also called her out over her hypocritical approach towards spreading body positivity, which many felt ended up grossly missing the mark:

I’ve come to the conclusion that we make the wrong ppl famous — g (@ariesfairyy_) May 31, 2021

on the topic of sienna mae. firstly profiting off of eating disorders, making “did you eat today” merch. then apologizing and taking the merch down. THEN a few days later posting body checks to tik tok that are still up. pic.twitter.com/fxctLkhhEX — Madison (@Madison14432244) May 31, 2021

since sienna mae is trending for being an awful human being i want to remind ppl she’s also posted these pic.twitter.com/dwKCxFr96e — bri (@imma_messbro) May 31, 2021

I hate to put down women but Sienna Mae is the same girl that filmed her perfectly skinny body before and after eating four tacos both times looking the same. She spreads body positivity but one of her first videos on TikTok is her talking about another girls ED. — im getting ripped tonight 😡 (@lynnellthoughts) May 31, 2021

They were soon joined by a majority of the internet who slammed Sienna Mae over her behavior towards Jack Wright and urged fans to hold her accountable over her actions:

SIENNA MAE IS GETTIN CANCELLED????? FOR BEING THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD — 「zaynlovebot¹ᴰ (@twpkmichelle) May 31, 2021

how many sexual predators are gonna be in the hype house? lopez brothers, nikita dragon, sienna mae ... it’s getting to be too long of a list, and yet these are the kind of people who get a show netflix reality show pic.twitter.com/r9T10zLA1v — god’s favorite (@acuteang1e) May 31, 2021

idk wtf sienna mae's twitter @ is but homegirl gonna need this pic.twitter.com/6hRulEExcQ — 🖤߮߬ (@katieshour) May 31, 2021

no because did anyone actually genuinely like sienna mae? .... pic.twitter.com/3KAhHO3PVU — penelope (@eepolenep) May 31, 2021

that sienna mae girl going to hell — aminee (@ewruabena) May 31, 2021

@/sienna Mae that Netflix bag is OVER . Vile pic.twitter.com/rrMLf8lYuf — normal girl (@Haaslovwr) May 31, 2021

Sienna Mae claims to be a spicy Latina but fails to use her platform to speak on what’s happening in the Latin community, Girl Bye pic.twitter.com/KDBUi7SFIZ — Marisabel (@luvmarsi) May 31, 2021

Me rn reading about Sienna Mae Gomez getting canceled, I always thought she was dodgy pic.twitter.com/6vUG6KeEJp — Ruby Smith (@RubySmi77797426) May 31, 2021

sienna mae you are literally disgusting oh my god why do the worst people get such big platforms?? — vic 🦦 (@vv1c_v) May 31, 2021

if sienna mae still has a platform after all of this then i’m so done. there’s no way y’all are gonna let her get away with s3xual assault, bullying & bodyshaming 🧏🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ROArIs9LPQ — Dee (@dydychanel) May 31, 2021

sienna mae is a disappointment and honestly it's just sickening that she would do that pic.twitter.com/8YcdzNnpBk — 𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐧, 𝙘𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙖𝙨𝙩 (@ivanxlevy) May 31, 2021

sending love. cancel sienna mae https://t.co/ENueki0JQy — sami ²⁸ ◟̽◞̽ (@jonasburritos) May 31, 2021

please cancel sienna mae & shine a light on bringing justice for male victims and survivors. — mik (@mikissland) May 31, 2021

I hope you all don’t brush this situation aside and hold her accountable for her actions. What Sienna Mae has been doing is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/FyNHkgfNum — Eli (@Eli20131731) May 31, 2021

so basically he already tried to tell you. pls stop supporting people like sienna mae, dont give them a platform. pic.twitter.com/oJdkaVLzy3 — meow (@wouldyoucakeme) May 31, 2021

Others also expressed caution over her impending apology, which they believed would adhere to a certain script:

i can hear sienna mae apologizing now “ I’m so sorry guys, it was never my intention to hurt you all, i totally understand if you don’t support me anymore 😕 “ pic.twitter.com/NvU1quZdB4 — isabel antunes (@bankrollbel) May 31, 2021

y’all better not fall for sienna mae’s apology pic.twitter.com/ATsodUl1zD — rachel (@luvedixs) May 31, 2021

With dissent reaching incendiary levels online, further clarity on the situation is awaited.

Moreover, it now remains to be seen what Sienna Mae has to say in response and if it will be enough to placate the simmering discontent among scores of livid fans or not.