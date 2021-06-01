"Untrue sexual assault is never okay": Sienna Mae denies allegations about mistreating Jack Wright

Following the now-deleted allegations posted to Twitter by Mason Rizzo on May 30th, Sienna Mae Gomez has finally responded. She claimed that everything stated by him and the Wrights was "untrue."

Sienna Mae sparked severe backlash when a friend of Jack and James Wright, Mason Rizzo, took to Twitter to expose an unnamed influencer who allegedly "sexually assaulted" Jack Wright, then told him to "kill himself."

Fans quickly concluded that the influencer in question was Sienna Mae. However, not even 24 hours after the post, Mason Rizzo deleted it, stating that he, the Wrights, and Sienna Mae were going to discuss the matter "off of social media."

The Wright family, Sienna’s family, and I have decided to delete all information about the situation and handle it off of social media. — Mason (@MasonRizzo3) June 1, 2021

Sienna Mae responds to allegations

On Monday evening, Sienna Mae finally responded to all the backlash via Instagram, basically claiming that although "friends fight," it is "never okay" to make such an accusation.

Sienna Mae also appeared to make the message on the iPhone Notes App, a popular choice for influencers who had previously been prompted to respond to online drama.

Jack Wright, on the other hand, posted an Instagram saying:

"Thank you all for your support."

Fans tell Sienna to "stop playing the victim"

Sienna Mae received even more backlash after responding to the allegations, with fans telling her to "stop playing the victim." Others were more concerned that Mason removed his post in under 48 hours, allegedly under the order of Sienna Mae's legal team.

Sienna Mae received more backlash after her "victimizing" response (Image via Instagram)

Moreover, followers of Sienna Mae noted that her "response" wasn't even an apology. One user said:

"Wtf is this. This isn't an apology."

Some even demanded that Sienna Mae give out more details, with one user statung:

"Um, I'm going to believe the victim until you SAY SOMETHING [to] get your story straight, Sienna."

Though Sienna Mae claims that the assault accusations were "thrown around loosely," many are still supporting the victim, Jack Wright. THe accused has yet to explain her side of the story entirely.

