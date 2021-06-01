Mason Rizzo deletes Sienna Mae allegations tweet as her and Jack Wright's families are "handling" it; fans regret being "too late" to see it

Following his Twitter post on May 30th, Mason Rizzo has deleted the post where he calls out an influencer, apparently Sienna Mae, for "sexually assaulting" Jack Wright and telling him to "kill himself."

Mason Rizzo, a friend of TikToker brothers Jack and James Wright, posted a now-deleted message that expressed his anger towards a particular female influencer whom he "struggled seeing get praised."

Afterward, James Wright retweeted his message and stated that he did not want to "stay quiet".

Sienna Mae appears to be accused by Jack Wright’s friend of allegedly telling Jack to kill himself and sexually assaulting him numerous times. Jack’s friend also alleges Sienna only cares about followers. Jack’s brother James retweeted tweet pic.twitter.com/iFsHqpDqwh — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 31, 2021

Sienna Mae allegations to be handled offline

As many fans began realizing the alleged truth about Sienna Mae, Mason Rizzo suddenly deleted the post. He then tweeted that the situation would now be handled "off of social media."

The friend of Jack and James Wright said:

The Wright family, Sienna’s family, and I have decided to delete all information about the situation and handle it off of social media. — Mason (@MasonRizzo3) June 1, 2021

James also appeared to retweet Mason's message about their choice to handle it behind the scenes.

Fans regret being "too late" to seeing Mason's message

As many fans of the Wright brothers were able to see Mason Rizzo's message through a retweet from one of the brothers, not all could read what he had to say.

After the tweet was deleted, fans took to the comments to express their regret for not seeing his initial post containing all the "tea."

Some even went as far as to acknowledge that Mason Rizzo's tweet mostly alluded to the entire situation going to court. Many influencers in the past have tweeted out the same message when going through legal methods to resolve issues.

u can’t just accuse someone of sexual assault then decide to “handle it off social media” especially when siennas whole career is social media... this is weird — ʚ♡⃛ɞ (@angel4af) June 1, 2021

Meanwhile, many were quick to point out that although Mason had deleted the message, other victims of Sienna Mae were not able to settle their issues in any way except through social media.

Others who were also previously victimized by Sienna Mae dared to speak out thanks to Mason's post, where he called her out. However, when he deleted the post, victims who had tweeted out their experience with Sienna Mae in the comments were deleted as well.

but what about these ? pic.twitter.com/TeFXKEfCn5 — LEI LEI (@leilerzz) June 1, 2021

Sienna Mae is yet to speak out regarding the allegations from the Wright brothers, Mason Rizzo, and many others. But fans have seemingly concluded that a legal solution has been brought up in lieu of her speaking out.

