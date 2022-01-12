What happened to Jack Wright? TikTok star claims Sienna Mae has assaulted other men too

Hype House member Jack Wright took to his TikTok account recently, alleging that other men had been s**ually assaulted by his ex-girlfriend, Sienna Mae Gomez. This comes after the former’s friends accused Gomez of the same. She has since been “canceled” by the internet.

In Jack Wright’s recent TikTok, he stated that he “can’t stay quiet anymore”:

“Especially when other guys in LA told me what she did to them as well. I’m done being gaslighted and silenced. Y’all deserve to know. Please give me a little more time but please know that I’ve had love and support through all of this from friends, family, and all of you online.”

Jack Wright alleged that other men had been assaulted by Sienna Mae Gomez (Image via jack.wright/TikTok)

Jack Wright and Sienna Mae Gomez’s past controversy explained

Though the two TikTok sensations did not state they were in a relationship, they posted videos of themselves hugging, kissing, and cuddling, confirming they were.

On May 30 last year, their relationship went haywire when Wright’s friend Mason Rizzo alleged that Gomez s**ually assaulted and verbally abused Wright.

A video of the alleged assault has been released and has since been deleted.

Filmed on November 30, Wright appeared inebriated as Gomez sat on top of him and kissed him. Gomez was also filmed letting her hands travel down the incapacitated Wright. She was stopped immediately by those who were with them.

Gomez, 17, immediately lost followers and brand sponsorships, gathering immense hate as well. Though she vehemently denied the allegations on her social media platforms, her fans stood against her.

Jack Wright went on to release a statement on Instagram that read:

“I truly encourage my childhood friend Sienna to get the support and help that she needs. I don’t want to tear anyone down and only wish healing for everyone involved.”

The 18-year-old has not yet released a statement regarding his latest allegations against Sienna Gomez. However, he has garnered immense support from followers, encouraging him to share his story. A few comments online read:

“Well female abuses need to be held accountable as much as men doo.”

“It was really weird how she brushed it off and acted like everything was fine after. Hopefully the other guys she’s done it to come forward.”

Another comment read:

“HOLD HER ACCOUNTABLE.”

Gomez had not responded to Wright’s recent allegations at the time of writing this article.

Edited by Ravi Iyer