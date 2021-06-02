Jack Wright breaks silence on allegations saying Sienna Mae should "get the support and help that she needs"

Following Sienna Mae's YouTube video in response to the "sexual assault" allegations made against her by Mason Rizzo regarding her relationship with Jack Wright. Jack Wright has finally spoken out on the situation, implying that everything alleged about Sienna was true.

On May 30th, Mason Rizzo, a friend of Jack and James Wright posted a photo of a message to Twitter that called out an unnamed influencer who "sexually assaulted" his friend, then told him to "kill himself". The influencer was then made out to be TikToker and a close friend of theirs, Sienna Mae.

Mason then deleted his tweet hours later, causing speculation that lawyers were involved. Later on Sienna Mae posted a message to her Instagram, which was taken out of context by her followers. Due to this, she posted a YouTube video on June 1st detailing the false allegations.

Jack Wright responds via Instagram

On June 1st, Jack Wright had finally responded to the allegations being made against Sienna Mae in his defense.

After his friend Mason Rizzo deleted his tweet, and his twin brother James deleted his retweets, Jack Wright spoke out on the situation.

He initially stated that although he shares his life with his fans, he did not want to share the allegations for his "mental wellbeing". In lieu of that, Mason Rizzo had shared it with the public instead, with the help of James.

Jack then set the record straight, implying that all the allegations against Sienna Mae were true, as he prompted her in the message to "get the support and help that she needs".

The TikToker ended his response by thanking his fans for their support.

Fans left confused by Jack Wright's response

Fans who have been following the situation closely were ultimately confused by Jack's response. Despite the allegations surrounding him being "sexually assaulted" by Sienna Mae, Jack did not give any details.

Since his message was short and lacked any evidence, fans were quick to question his motives and whether Sienna was truly the one who inflicted the assault.

Fans confused by Jack Wright's lack of evidence (Image via Instagram)

The majority of the comments began siding with Sienna Mae, claiming that Jack was "throwing around" assault allegations.

"This is not it Jack. Allegations for SA are serious and it seems like [you're] just throwing things around and not even a statement." -@faithh.jacobs

Others pointed out that Jack waited days before responding, ultimately putting all the blame on Sienna.

"I mean... he's ruining someone's life by saying NOTHING. This is serious."

As of now, people are upset with Jack Wright, as his statement was considered "vague" and nonetheless, lacking evidence. Sienna Mae has yet to respond once more to Jack's statement.

