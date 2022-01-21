"Sienna Mae deserves jail time": Fans want Tik Tok star to be deplatformed after Jack Wright's disturbing revelations in tell-all video 

TikToker Jack Wright has released a new video on his YouTube channel talking about fellow TikToker Sienna Mae Gomez allegedly s**ually assaulting him. The former also included text messages from other men who had the same experience with Gomez. Netizens are now furious with her as the latest revelations come into being.

In the 18-year old’s video titled: “what Sienna Mae did to me,” the YouTuber addressed the numerous times he had been allegedly s**ually assaulted by Sienna Mae Gomez.

Speaking of the first time Sienna crossed boundaries, Jack Wright said:

“I was just chilling on my phone on the bed and she got naked, like completely naked, nothing on and straddled me when I was just literally chilling on the bed. But I didn’t know what to do in the situation. It was just random and weird. Quickly told her Sienna get off, we’re just friends."

Jack Wright also addressed the alleged assault video recorded by his friend Mason Rizzo. The former said he was glad his friends pulled her off him and how he was delighted they had evidence.

Jack Wright narrates other instances of assault in latest YouTube video

The body-positive influencer had allegedly crossed the line several times despite Wright telling her not to. He narrated an incident where Gomez pulled him in and grabbed him while trying to make out with him.

The TikToker added that she would take “advantage” of him when he was in his most “vulnerable state.”

Sienna Mae Gomez also endlessly stalked Jack Wright. He said:

“She would constantly come to my house. Remember my door codes. It had come to a point where I had to like start screaming at her. So I get out of my house because I was sick of her just breaking into my house. I would wake up and see her car just sitting outside at like two in the morning.”

He added that she would break into his house, and he woke up in uncomfortable positions.

Jack Wright also included screenshots of other men opening up about their alleged assault experience with Gomez. One text message alleged that “she had gotten on top” of a man and was “sleeping” on him and doing other inappropriate things.

Another man stated that she grabbed his face and made out with him without his consent.

Internet is furious with Sienna Mae Gomez

The video has amassed close to a million views in the last seven hours since its upload. Many took to Twitter angrily, stating that she must be “de-platformed.” A few tweets read:

ً @jxdnmusic // sa



it makes me sick to my stomach knowing that sienna mae tried to make herself out as an "angel". jack wright deserves SO much better and my heart hurts for him. sienna mae deserves jail time for what she's done.

i believed jack wright the second all of this came out but after watching his video you truly realize not only how bad of a person sienna mae is but how absolutely crazy she is?!? like she needs seriously help this is absolutely insane

with that being said: SIENNA MAE SHOULD BE REMOVED OFF OF TIKTOK AND LOSE ALLLLLL OF HER BRAND DEALS. WE NEED TO BELIEVE MEN JUST LIKE WE SHOULD BELIEVE THE WOMEN. IT TAKES COURAGE TO COME FORTH WITH SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES— JACK WRIGHT YOU ARE LOVED & I HOPE YOU HEAL <3 Sienna Mae should have been removed the second that the video came out

Not usually a fan of the "if the roles were reversed" narrative but there is absolutely no way Jack Wright would still have a platform if the Sienna Mae situation was the other way around. The girl is an actual predator, but atleast she is proud of her body 👍👍 facts. so tired of these influencers doing horrible things and still having a platform. sienna mae gomez; you are scum of the earth.

sienna mae you are one off the most vile humans on the earth rot in hell.

Sienna Mae is a garbage human being. people need to stop invalidating men who go through SA. men can be hurt too. Jack Wright didn't deserve what happened to him and as always I believe him and I'm glad he spoke out. sienna needs to be thrown in a prison to rot.

Reese🔮 @reesetherabid Tw// SA



This Sienna Mae and Jack situation really shows something that isn't talked about often and that is what assault is like for men. Men deserve to have their voices heard and be believed when speaking out with things like this.

♡! @panbimbocore I hope sienna mae goes to jail, she's absolutely disgusting, and the worst part is that there is still people on her side.

I hope sienna mae goes to jail, she's absolutely disgusting, and the worst part is that there is still people on her side. stop being so hypocritical and start believing in SA male victims too.

sienna mae is disgusting. i just watched jack's video and my heart absolutely broke. and the fact that she did this to other people as well is evil. no one should ever have to go through that.

sienna mae is a disgusting human being. the fact she lied, gaslighted, and tried to invalidate jacks story makes me sick. jail time to her. the fact she did it to others as well. I'm so disgusted right now. no one deserves to go through that.

Sienna Mae Gomez has blatantly denied the assault allegations in the past. She had not responded to Wright’s latest video while writing this article.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha