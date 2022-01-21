"Sienna Mae deserves jail time": Fans want Tik Tok star to be deplatformed after Jack Wright's disturbing revelations in tell-all video 

TikToker Jack Wright has released a new video on his YouTube channel talking about fellow TikToker Sienna Mae Gomez allegedly s**ually assaulting him. The former also included text messages from other men who had the same experience with Gomez. Netizens are now furious with her as the latest revelations come into being.
In the 18-year old’s video titled: “what Sienna Mae did to me,” the YouTuber addressed the numerous times he had been allegedly s**ually assaulted by Sienna Mae Gomez.
Speaking of the first time Sienna crossed boundaries, Jack Wright said:
“I was just chilling on my phone on the bed and she got naked, like completely naked, nothing on and straddled me when I was just literally chilling on the bed. But I didn’t know what to do in the situation. It was just random and weird. Quickly told her Sienna get off, we’re just friends."
Jack Wright also addressed the alleged assault video recorded by his friend Mason Rizzo. The former said he was glad his friends pulled her off him and how he was delighted they had evidence.
Quote: 4:50 onwards, addressing Mason Rizzo's video: 6:14 onwards
Jack Wright narrates other instances of assault in latest YouTube video
The body-positive influencer had allegedly crossed the line several times despite Wright telling her not to. He narrated an incident where Gomez pulled him in and grabbed him while trying to make out with him.
The TikToker added that she would take “advantage” of him when he was in his most “vulnerable state.”
Sienna Mae Gomez also endlessly stalked Jack Wright. He said:
“She would constantly come to my house. Remember my door codes. It had come to a point where I had to like start screaming at her. So I get out of my house because I was sick of her just breaking into my house. I would wake up and see her car just sitting outside at like two in the morning.”
He added that she would break into his house, and he woke up in uncomfortable positions.
Jack Wright also included screenshots of other men opening up about their alleged assault experience with Gomez. One text message alleged that “she had gotten on top” of a man and was “sleeping” on him and doing other inappropriate things.
Another man stated that she grabbed his face and made out with him without his consent.
Internet is furious with Sienna Mae Gomez
The video has amassed close to a million views in the last seven hours since its upload. Many took to Twitter angrily, stating that she must be “de-platformed.” A few tweets read:
Sienna Mae Gomez has blatantly denied the assault allegations in the past. She had not responded to Wright’s latest video while writing this article.