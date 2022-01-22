Sienna Mae loses 100,000 followers on TikTok in aftermath of Jack Wright assault controversy

TikTok personality Sienna Mae Gomez has become one of the most unliked people on the platform after being accused of assault. Fellow influencer Jack Wright released a tell-all YouTube video narrating several instances where the 18-year-old had s**ually assaulted him. Her follower count on the video-sharing platform has now had a drastic fall.

Jack Wright's video, titled "what sienna mae did to me", has amassed over 6.4 million views in the last 24 hours. Not only did he speak about his experiences with the social media personality, but he also included text messages from other men who opened up about having the same experience with her.

Though Gomez has been trending across several social media platforms following the video's release, she is yet to respond to it.

How many followers has Sienna Mae lost?

According to Social Blade, the TikTok star lost 100,000 followers on TikTok on January 21. It was the same day Wright had uploaded his tell-all video.

The influencer had also lost 100,000 followers on January 12. Wright had announced that he would be releasing the video above on this day.

Analytical website Social Tracker has also identified that she has lost nearly 20k followers on her Instagram profile in the past day.

Gomez is best known for her dance videos and body positivity videos on TikTok. Since going viral in August 2020, she has collaborated with her fellow influencer peers.

Mae was also a member of the content collective The Hype House. However, she did not appear on their latest Netflix show. YouTuber Smokey Glow stated that clips of her from the show had been deleted since the assault allegations came to light.

Fans can view Smokey Glow's comments in the video below. She addresses the assault allegations from 10:44.

Sienna Gomez has received immense hatred online since Jack Wright's friend Mason Rizzo exposed her for her actions. Rizzo also released a video of the assault, which has since been deleted.

Gomez has released two clips on her YouTube channel since the accusations were made. She has adamantly denied the claims in both videos.

