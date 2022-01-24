“You are a sick man”: Minecraft streamer SkydoesMinecraft exposed to have abused and assaulted former girlfriend

In a series of tweets on January 23, SkydoesMinecraft's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth claimed that she had been abused in their relationship, showing screenshots and videos of their text conversations as well as police reports.

Adam "SkydoesMinecraft" Dahlberg was one of the earliest YouTubers to find massive success on the platform in the early 2010s, paving the way for many other Minecraft-based content creators to grow.

Sky's influence can certainly still be felt almost a decade later, with Minecraft being quite a popular game even now. That's why this influential figure's alleged dark history may come as a surprise to those who didn't know him but as old news to his past friends and followers.

In her first tweet, the streamer's ex shared a 6,000-word document describing her experience living around Sky, bringing up multiple instances of abuse:

"You use your fame, your name, and your platform to hide the disgusting and disgraceful things that you so claim not to do. You not only verbally abused & degraded me, the mother of your 2nd child, you traumatized me and put me through things NO ONE should ever have to experience. You hurt me for too long, and I am tired of feeling afraid of you and what speaking up may bring. I had to tell people you weren’t abusive, because whenever I said you were, you would harass me and say horrible HORRIBLE things. You were so unkind."

Its time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.

Elizabeth tells her story of abuse, accusing SkydoesMinecraft of many heinous acts

Following her initial tweet, she shared multiple pieces of evidence that showed everything she described in her statement. Her evidence included screenshots and recordings of conversations they had during and after their relationship, as well as police reports.

Much more evidence was supplied by Elizabeth, all pointing towards Sky being a serial abuser. These accusations are very serious, and according to Elizabeth, the police have already been involved in the situation for some time. Other content creators who have known Sky have shown their support for the statement, saying they can confirm the accusations from personal experience.

In this doc, I was mentioned. For what I did see in video calls, I can vouch for its truth. Elizabeth🥺🖤 @Lizbuggie

Its time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.

Eventually the constant gaslighting and mental torture lead me to nearly kill myself but I decided to take my situation into my own hands and quit/move as far as I could. Working at Skymedia was the darkest period of my life that I've ever and probably will ever have. Eventually the constant gaslighting and mental torture lead me to nearly kill myself but I decided to take my situation into my own hands and quit/move as far as I could.

Its time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.

Deadlox @Old_deadlox Everyone was so scared of this guy, including myself. Creators spent years being intimidated by him. And he lost 99% of his friends throughout his career. Now you guys know why. Scumbag I’d never be a friend to a guy like that. Everyone was so scared of this guy, including myself. Creators spent years being intimidated by him. And he lost 99% of his friends throughout his career. Now you guys know why. Scumbag I’d never be a friend to a guy like that.

It seems likely that a litany of accusations and proof will keep coming from creators who have experienced SkydoesMinecraft's alleged abuse, but will Adam respond to these allegations or attempt to ignore them? With the amount of support and attention this statement is receiving, a statement is sure to come from the streamer's side, if one comes at all.

