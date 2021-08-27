5 best Minecraft videos by Sky Does Everything

Adam Dahlberg, better known online as Sky Does Everything (although they were formally known as Sky Does Minecraft), is an American YouTuber, commentator, and former animator for Minecraft videos. They were known for calling gold ingots in Minecraft "budder," along with many notable sayings and parodies.

Sky Does Everything did take a break from YouTube, although they are now back and making more Minecraft content, as well as joining forces with their former YouTuber friends. As of now, they have 11.3 million subscribers on YouTube. And although their posting schedule is very few and far between, their content is still enjoyable.

Top 5 Minecraft videos by Sky Does Everything

5) Animated Shorts: STAND THE MOVIE!

This is an animated, 1-minute short that was taken from a video where Sky Does Minecraft and their friends were playing Minecraft Hide and Seek and were disguised as Minecraft blocks. This short is very enjoyable and entertaining, as they talk about creating a movie where they all just stand still for the entire time. This is a good video for those looking for a nostalgia trip.

This video has 12 million views and 173k likes.

4) Minecraft Mod Showcase: MUTANT ZOMBIES!

In this video, Sky Does Minecraft plays a mod called Mutant Creatures, which introduces mutant endermen, mutant skeletons, mutant zombies, mutant creepers, mutant snow golems, spider pigs, and a potion that allows players to make their own mutants. This video is also on the older side, but still enjoyable none the less.

This video has 12 million views and 57k likes.

3) Minecraft Animation: TEAM CRAFTED IS HERE!

In 2013, Sky Does Minecraft and fellow YouTubers BajanCanadian, JeromeASF, MinecraftUniverse, Deadlox, HuskyMudkipz, and SSundee announced that they would be living together in person. They did so by creating this amazing animation, featuring all of them. While Team Crafted, as they dubbed themselves, did have a falling out, they are now creating more content together.

This video has 13.5 million views and 222k likes.

2) Minecraft Mini-Game: COPS N ROBBERS!

Sky Does Minecraft is joined by Gizzy, JeromeASF, SSundee, and NoahCraftftw as they play Minecraft Cops N Robbers. This video is quite old, but it is their second most popular video, and Cops N Robbers was very topical for the time. These videos focus on the goal to escape prison and get away before the cop finds them.

This video has 19.6 million views and 183k likes.

1) "New World" - A Minecraft Parody of Coldplay's Paradise

This video was created in 2013, and is by far Sky Does Minecraft's most popular Minecraft video. It is a parody video of "Paradise" by Coldplay, in which Sky Does Minecraft details the players first day and night in the Minecraft world. They go through all of the struggles Minecraft players go through, such as surviving the night.

This video has 87.4 million views and 823k likes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

