“Are you like a voice actor or something?”- Sykkuno gets recognized as a voice actor by a fan in Valorant

YouTube Gaming stars Thomas "Sykkuno" and Rachell "Valkyrae" were recognized as voice actors by fans while they were busy playing Valorant during a recent stream.

Last month, on April 12, the streamer duo made a surprising announcement, revealing that both of them had lent their voices to the famous anime, Tribe Nine. The streamer buddies played the role of twins in the series.

RAE @Valkyrae Excited to announce that sykkuno, toast and I had our first ever voice acting experience in an anime called Tribe Nine all thanks to Corpse:’) syk and I played the twins! The episode is out now :) Excited to announce that sykkuno, toast and I had our first ever voice acting experience in an anime called Tribe Nine all thanks to Corpse:’) syk and I played the twins! The episode is out now :) https://t.co/JvtCzjYLQY

The wholesome interaction between the streamer and a Valorant player started when the latter asked the former the following question:

"Are you like a voice actor or something?"

Sykkuno and Valkyrae respond to Valorant gamers who asked if they were voice actors

The streamer duo spent hours playing the fast-paced competitive shooter and came across several fans in-game. One particular interaction with fans stood out. Both streamers were recognized as voice actors by some players on their team.

After a player asked the Las Vegas native if he was a voice actor, he replied humbly by stating that he was featured in an anime and redirected the question to Valkyrae:

"Well, well, technically... I mean, technically I was in this one anime, right? Wait, Rae, they're asking if we're voice actors. Yeah, we were in that one! I made like a grunting noise."

The players were elated to hear that they had been matched with prominent personalities. Valkyrae joined in on the conversation by agreeing with Sykkuno's statement.

The former Twitch streamer claimed that their teammates seemed friendly. The conversation continued when he pointed at Valkyrae and mentioned that she had made a grunting sound in the anime as well. Upon hearing this, Valkyrae began acting out her voice lines.

A few minutes later, the YouTube Gaming star realized that one of his teammates AFK (away from keyboard), and he expressed his concern:

"Oh, no, guys. Oh, no. This guy is Googling right now. Look, he is AFK! This guy is pulling up the stream, guys!"

The streamer took the opportunity to make a light-hearted joke:

"This guy is pulling up. Listen, man, if you're watching right now, we're giving away $40 for every kill I get, so uh, let me get some more kills. I'm kidding."

The conversation soon came to a close when Sykkuno stated that he had gotten a hunch that his teammates would begin researching him and his voice acting projects while the match was going on.

YouTube comment section reacts to Sykkuno and Valkyrae getting recognized as voice actors

Fans in the YouTube comments section were delighted to see their favorite streamers getting recognized as anime voice actors.

Sykkuno was one of the most famous livestreaming personalities on Twitch before he began exclusively streaming on YouTube Gaming. He plays a wide variety of games, including Grand Theft Auto 5, Among Us, Fortnite, Valorant, and League of Legends.

