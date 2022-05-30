“I can’t wait for your lo-fi song” - Sykkuno seemingly leaks Corpse Husband’s upcoming track

YouTube Gaming sensation Thomas "Sykkuno" spilled some beans regarding Corpse Husband's upcoming music track. Multiple OfflineTV members like Tina Kitten, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and Corpse Husband grouped up to play a few games during a recent stream.

While the group members waited for the game to load, Corpse Husband asked Sykkuno if he was present in the group voice call and the latter seemingly replied by saying that he was keenly looking forward to his upcoming lo-fi song:

"Corpse! I can't wait for your lo-fi song!"

Sykkuno leaks Corpse Husband's next track and claims it to be a lo-fi song

The Las Vegas native has regularly been streaming on YouTube Gaming after he surprised the streaming community by switching livestreaming platforms. During a recent stream, he teamed up with his good friends to play games together.

As the streamers waited in their downtime and conversed with one another, the 30-year-old content creator seemingly leaked Corpse Husband's upcoming song and mentioned that it would be a lo-fi track.

Hearing how the YouTube Gaming star had leaked his upcoming song, Corpse Husband replied by saying:

"Oh man... thanks."

Sykkuno realized his mistake and tried to backtrack his statements by mentioning:

"Wait a minute, wait actually, no, no. He announced it."

Tina Kitten and Valkyrae were shocked and the former exclaimed:

"Oh my f***ing god!"

Some OTV members tried to downplay the leak by mentioning that the streamer was not feeling too well. They also mentioned that he was feeling homesick. Sykkuno asked his friends the following question:

"How bad do I sound?"

Valkyrae joined the conversation and mentioned:

"Yeah he left us!"

Tina Kitten was surprised to hear that the GTA 5 RP gamer had left the Los Angeles streamer house and moved back to his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. As the conversation came to a close, he expressed some concerns regarding him leaking Corpse Husband's upcoming track and said:

"Wait, he (Corpse Husband) announced it right guys?"

This is not the first time the former Twitch streamer has leaked something on stream. On April 5, Sykkuno played some Fortnite games with Valkyrae and went on to leak that both of them were involved in some kind of voice acting project.

The leak turned out to be true a week later. Both YouTube Gaming stars were featured as twins in the anime series Tribe Nine and coincidentally, Corpse Husband also provided his voice for the same anime and acted as the antagonist.

Fans react to Sykkuno leaking Corpse Husband's new lo-fi song

Corpse Husband's loyal fans were happy to hear that he was producing a new genre of music and were looking forward to hearing it.

Fans reacting to the streamer leaking Corpse Husband's new track (Images via CorpseHusbandClips/YouTube)

Corpse Husband's last single was titled POLTERGEIST! and it went viral as soon as it hit various music streaming platforms.

The faceless music artist released the single on April 13. At the time of its release, Corpse also mentioned that he will be releasing more tracks over the year.

