Watch: Twitch streamer Quin69 spends over NZD $10,000 on Diablo Immortal and fails to get 5 star Legendary Gem

Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" has been playing the newly released Blizzard title Diablo Immortal for the past couple of days.

To spice up his content, the livestreamer from Wanganui, New Zealand, had set up a "spend-counter" to track the amount of money he spent on the PC version of the mobile game.

During a recent broadcast on June 8, Quin69 reached the huge milestone of spending a large amount of NZD $10,000 on the game and failed to acquire a single Legendary 5-star gem.

The Twitch content creator sarcastically began celebrating the "achievement" of not getting the rare item even after spending so much money. Soon after, he started dissing Blizzard Entertainment because of the "predatory" system they've developed for the game.

Quin69 spends more than NZD $10,000 on Diablo Immortal

The famous Twitch content creator has been playing the controversial Blizzard action roleplaying game (ARPG) ever since it was released earlier this month.

He has spent a lot of money in-game to get the best loot and items present in it. However, the streamer failed to get the highly sought-after 5-star Legendary gem in Diablo Immortal.

The Twitch star hosted a 13-hour-long broadcast on June 8 and spent most of the time optimizing his build to dominate the Player versus Player (PvP) ladder.

During the final moments of his livestream, the Twitch content creator began calculating the amount he had spent in-game. After calculating everything, Quin was surprised to see the final amount totaling NZD $10,335 ( approx. USD 6667).

He jumped out of his chair and ironically began celebrating by loudly saying:

"Look at that. Look at that! Hey guys, look! That's right, b**tch! I spent NZD $10,000. I have spent NZD $10,000 and got nothing! I spent $10,000 and got nothing! Yes, dude! F**k yes! That's what I'm f***ing talking about! This is a great game! F***ing amazing!"

Timestamp: 12:49:41

Quin then took a breath and continued with the hysterical address:

"Blizzard should be proud! Who needs NZD $10,000 anyway, bro? What do I want to buy, a car? What do I want, pay my child's like, entire schooling till the age of 18? I don't know. F**k NZD $10,000. Have it, Blizzard, take my money! Take it! Oh, bro, I think I'm going to be sick."

After the high-emotion driven banter against the developers of the game finished, Quin69 returned to playing the game for a few more minutes before ending the day's livestream.

Fans react to Quin69 spending such a massive amount on a mobile game

The streamer's clip made an appearance on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Redditors made sarcastic comments by pointing out the "free-to-play" nature of Diablo Immortal.

Some Redditors failed to understand how Quin manages to get active viewership.

Redditors were not happy with the streamer's content and resorted to calling him some names.

Quin is a popular and controversial figure in the streaming community who rose to popularity by playing various Blizzard Entertainment games such as World of Warcraft and Diablo III. He has played and streamed WoW for more than 5,880 hours and is known for his high-level Retribution Paladin gameplay.

