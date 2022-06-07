Diablo Immortal guide: How to use rank transfer

Gears and equipment are the most important things in Diablo Immortal and the ultimate decider of how good a player's character is in the game. There is no shortage of options, and things like legendary gems make this equipment even better. While better equipment comes later on in the game, players have the option to not worry about investing in a less rare equipment at the start of the game.

There has been a bit of controversy surrounding Diablo Immortal and the system it incorporates when it comes to types of equipment and gear. Many feel that the way legendary gears are obtained and used is discriminatory against non-spenders in the game. However, players can at least have some solace with the rank transfer system. If the system had not been there, it would have resulted in major headaches while improving a piece of equipment.

Rank Transfer in Diablo Immortal is easy, but it has some limitations

Like many things in the game, the equipment also comes in different rarities. For those that are above magical rarity, Diablo Immortal allows players to upgrade them. Each upgrade adds one rank to the equipment. While the rare ones can get at most five ranks, legendary ones can get up to 20.

However, it becomes common for certain equipment to become useless to a player after a point. Due to the rank transfer system, players can save on many resources. The rank transfer system is free to use, and it's very simple.

When a player replaces one piece of equipment with another in their inventory, the game asks them if they want to transfer the ranks. If the player chooses yes, the rank of the older equipment will be transferred to the new one. This doesn't require any extra resources or gold.

The rank transfer system is extremely useful, as improving the characters in Diablo Immortal could be a costly affair. Legendary gems, perhaps the most valuable item in the game, only come with real-life money purchases and could cost players a fortune.

While the rank transfer system might not make the characters as powerful, it's still an effective way for players to save a lot of resources. Furthermore, the bank transfer can also be done with the help of a blacksmith, and it doesn't cost anything as well. Hence, it's a great way for players to level up their immediate equipment and then replace it when they get better ones.

As good as the system is, there are certain limitations in the rank transfer system of Diablo Immortal. For starters, the system works between the same rarities. As mentioned above, rare items have lesser maximum ranks than legendary items. Therefore, if a player wants to replace a legendary item with a better rare item, the ranks won't be transferrable.

The rank transfers also work only between similar items. If a player wants to transfer the rank of a helmet, they will have to do it on another helmet. This makes the system a bit restrictive, as players might not be in such a situation. However, the system is quite easy and a boon overall in Diablo Immortal.

