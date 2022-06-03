×
Every item in the Season One Battle Pass in Diablo Immortal

The character classes of Diablo Immortal (Image via Activision Blizzard)
Spencer Whitworth
Spencer Whitworth
Modified Jun 03, 2022 01:44 PM IST

Diablo Immortal, Activision Blizzard's new mobile and PC title, has only been out for a few days but is receiving plenty of attention. The game's first season of events and rewards has also begun with its own Battle Pass system, where players can unlock tiered rewards as they progress through their adventures in Sanctuary.

Thanks to the extensive MMO-style rework to gameplay in Diablo Immortal, players can complete objectives to progress through their Battle Pass. As they proceed through the tiers, they'll unlock great rewards including gear, currency, and materials.

Players will need to unlock the Pass first by progressing through the main questline until they complete the "Masters of Death." After doing so, they can begin to work through their passes to obtain their rewards up to tier 40.

Diablo Immortal: Each Battle Pass reward listed

Diablo, Lord of Terror (Image via Activision Blizzard)
Like many Battle Pass systems, Diablo Immortal possesses a free and paid set of rewards. These variations are called Free and Empowered rewards, and players will have to spend real-world money via microtransactions in order to achieve the Empowered rewards.

In total, there are 40 tiers for both Free and Empowered Battle Pass users to progress through. Below, Diablo Immortal players can find a list of all the rewards they can unlock through progression in the Battle Pass:

Free Rewards in Diablo Immortal Season 1

  1. 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts
  2. 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts
  3. Enchanted Dust, 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts
  4. 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts
  5. Three Rare Chests, 150 Hilts
  6. 500 Hilts
  7. Three Normal Gems
  8. 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts
  9. 500 Hilts
  10. Mystery Legendary Off-Hand Gear
  11. 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts
  12. Rare Chest, 150 Hilts.
  13. 500 Hilts
  14. Three Normal Gems
  15. 500 Hilts, Seled's Weakening Legendary Gem
  16. Four Charms, 150 Hilts
  17. 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts
  18. Rare Chest, 150 Hilts
  19. 500 Hilts
  20. Legendary Chest, 150 Hilts
  21. 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts
  22. Rare Chest, 150 Hilts
  23. 500 Hilts
  24. Three Normal Gems
  25. Rare Chest, 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts
  26. Three Reforge Stones, 150 Hilts
  27. 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts
  28. Rare Chest, 150 Hilts
  29. 500 Hilts
  30. Mystery Reforge Stone, 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts
  31. 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts
  32. Rare Chest, 150 Hilts
  33. 500 Hilts
  34. Three Normal Gems
  35. Rare Chest, 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts
  36. Four Charms, 150 Hilts
  37. 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts
  38. Rare Chest, 150 Hilts
  39. 500 Hilts
  40. Fervent Fang Legendary Gem
Empowered Rewards in Diablo Immortal Season 1

  1. Fervent Fang Legendary Gem
  2. Five Scoria
  3. Three Normal Gems
  4. Three Rare Crests
  5. Seled's Weakening Legendary Gem
  6. Five Scoria
  7. Three Normal Gems
  8. Six Aspirant's Keys
  9. Five Scoria
  10. Legendary Crest
  11. Three Normal Gems
  12. Six Aspirant's Keys
  13. Five Scoria
  14. Three Normal Gems
  15. Twilight Wanderer Chat Emoji
  16. Three Rare Crests
  17. Five Scoria
  18. Three Normal Gems
  19. Six Aspirant's Keys
  20. Seled's Weakening Legendary Gem
  21. Five Scoria
  22. Three Normal Gems
  23. Six Aspirant's Keys
  24. Five Scoria
  25. Legendary Crest
  26. Three Normal Gems
  27. Three Rare Crests
  28. Five Scoria
  29. Three Normal Gems
  30. Downtime Chat Emoji
  31. Six Aspirant's Keys
  32. Five Scoria
  33. Three Normal Gems
  34. Six Aspirant's Keys
  35. Seled's Weakening Legendary Gem
  36. Five Scoria
  37. Three Normal Gems
  38. Three Rare Crests
  39. Five Scoria
  40. Seled's Weakening Legendary Gem

Has the game lived up to your expectations thus far? Let us know in the comments section below!

