Every item in the Season One Battle Pass in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal, Activision Blizzard's new mobile and PC title, has only been out for a few days but is receiving plenty of attention. The game's first season of events and rewards has also begun with its own Battle Pass system, where players can unlock tiered rewards as they progress through their adventures in Sanctuary.

Thanks to the extensive MMO-style rework to gameplay in Diablo Immortal, players can complete objectives to progress through their Battle Pass. As they proceed through the tiers, they'll unlock great rewards including gear, currency, and materials.

Players will need to unlock the Pass first by progressing through the main questline until they complete the "Masters of Death." After doing so, they can begin to work through their passes to obtain their rewards up to tier 40.

Diablo Immortal: Each Battle Pass reward listed

Like many Battle Pass systems, Diablo Immortal possesses a free and paid set of rewards. These variations are called Free and Empowered rewards, and players will have to spend real-world money via microtransactions in order to achieve the Empowered rewards.

In total, there are 40 tiers for both Free and Empowered Battle Pass users to progress through. Below, Diablo Immortal players can find a list of all the rewards they can unlock through progression in the Battle Pass:

Free Rewards in Diablo Immortal Season 1

150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts Enchanted Dust, 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts Three Rare Chests, 150 Hilts 500 Hilts Three Normal Gems 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts 500 Hilts Mystery Legendary Off-Hand Gear 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts Rare Chest, 150 Hilts. 500 Hilts Three Normal Gems 500 Hilts, Seled's Weakening Legendary Gem Four Charms, 150 Hilts 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts Rare Chest, 150 Hilts 500 Hilts Legendary Chest, 150 Hilts 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts Rare Chest, 150 Hilts 500 Hilts Three Normal Gems Rare Chest, 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts Three Reforge Stones, 150 Hilts 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts Rare Chest, 150 Hilts 500 Hilts Mystery Reforge Stone, 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts Rare Chest, 150 Hilts 500 Hilts Three Normal Gems Rare Chest, 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts Four Charms, 150 Hilts 150 Scrap Materials, 150 Hilts Rare Chest, 150 Hilts 500 Hilts Fervent Fang Legendary Gem

Empowered Rewards in Diablo Immortal Season 1

Fervent Fang Legendary Gem Five Scoria Three Normal Gems Three Rare Crests Seled's Weakening Legendary Gem Five Scoria Three Normal Gems Six Aspirant's Keys Five Scoria Legendary Crest Three Normal Gems Six Aspirant's Keys Five Scoria Three Normal Gems Twilight Wanderer Chat Emoji Three Rare Crests Five Scoria Three Normal Gems Six Aspirant's Keys Seled's Weakening Legendary Gem Five Scoria Three Normal Gems Six Aspirant's Keys Five Scoria Legendary Crest Three Normal Gems Three Rare Crests Five Scoria Three Normal Gems Downtime Chat Emoji Six Aspirant's Keys Five Scoria Three Normal Gems Six Aspirant's Keys Seled's Weakening Legendary Gem Five Scoria Three Normal Gems Three Rare Crests Five Scoria Seled's Weakening Legendary Gem

