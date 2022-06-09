Watch: Sykkuno talks about his TikTok feed to showcase questionable video recommendations he gets

YouTube Gaming sensation Thomas "Sykkuno" teamed up with various well-known YouTubers like Peter Park and Ryan Higa to play Valorant.

While he was busy playing the fast-paced shooter, Peter Park recalled a scenario stating the amount of Call of Duty: Warzone short videos he gets on TikTok.

Sykkuno added to Peter Park's notion by stating that he has been getting a ton of weird and questionable video recommendations on TikTok. He revealed how some content creators seemingly act like fairies by pretending to fly by raising a selfie stick.

Sykkuno expresses his frustration at TikTok for recommending questionable content

The former Twitch streamer got together with various prominent OfflineTV members such as Scarra and Peter Park to play Valorant. During the same livestream, Peter stated that he has been getting a lot of Call of Duty: Warzone videos on his TikTok feed.

Sykkuno then stated that instead of CoD: Warzone content, he has been getting Elden Ring related videos but has kept on skipping them since he has already finished the game:

"Oh really? I get a lot of Elden Ring ones, but I try and skip quickly because I like, I don't play the game anymore."

Peter Park provided the following suggestions for optimizing his recommended videos on the feed:

"Oh, you know you could, you could long press any videos you don't like, uh, you don't like and put not interested."

The Las Vegas native liked the idea and continued by talking about the state of his TikTok feed:

"Oh yeah, you know, though, okay, I'm going to some weird exposing. I get these really weird fairy ones. Do you get that?"

Peter Park claimed that he does get the same recommendations but wanted the YouTuber to provide more details about it. Sykkuno continued:

"You know the ones I'm talking about? So this is going to be really weird, and someone's going to feel bad that I said this, but basically, they pretend they're flying by holding up a selfie stick really high and I'm just like, 'Why do I keep getting these? It makes no sense.'"

The YouTube Gaming star expressed his dislike for this kind of content and added:

"They just put their phone on a selfie stick, pretend they're flying and then pretend they landed, and I'm like, 'Why am I getting this? It has nothing to do with me.' I didn't like any of these. I liked absolutely none of these! But it keeps giving me, and I don't know why!"

Peter Park joked by saying that the streamer sounded defensive and speculated that he must've definitely liked videos along the same lines on TikTok.

The YouTuber then revealed that he has not liked a single video on the short-video sharing platform and completely relies on automatic feed updates based on the algorithm.

Fans react to the streamer's frustration

Fans present in the YouTube comment section agreed with the streamer's take and stated that TikTok's algorithm is being manipulated in some odd way.

Fans provide their take on the streamer's concerns (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Sykkuno is one of the most famous OfflineTV and Friends personalities who is known for playing a wide variety of games on stream.

After signing an exclusive deal to stream on the Google-owned platform, the content creator's popularity has skyrocketed as he currently has more than 2.82 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel.

