"Will never be over": peterparkTV says Pokimane's successful streaming career will inevitably drag her into drama

A comment sent in by a viewer on Peter "peterparkTV" Park's stream prompted the content creator to make a hard-to-swallow statement on Imane "Pokimane" Anys' future.

The latter has recently been the center of Twitch drama after several incidents involving JiDion "Jidionpremium" and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.

Throughout the controversy, the Canadian streamer was on the receiving end of a large amount of flack, which many thought was undeserved.

peterparkTV responds to comment related to Pokimane's drama

Near the beginning of his stream, the Twitch creator was conversing with his Twitch chat when he came across a user who repeatedly brought up Pokimane's recent drama.

After ignoring the first message, Peter read out loud the second one, which said the following:

"Poki drama is over."

Without missing a beat, Peter responded:

"Okay, never mind, you can ban him."

After pausing for a bit, the broadcaster continued:

"If you think Poki drama is over, this is the crazy thing. Poki drama will never be over so long as she's a successful woman in the streaming space. That's just how it is. She will always be belittled and undermined for everything she does, and people will continue to bring up that clip from, like, ten f**king years ago and continue to s**t on her for it, despite, like, the numerous times she has both shown, through actions and words that she's grown and is a different person, and, like, you know, a different and better person. But, you know, that doesn't matter, right?"

He added:

"What matters is that she, you know, she ever did that, you know, because guys, we all know that, as human beings, we are not able to grow. We're not able to grow, change, and be better. That's literally impossible."

For context, the user's previous comment had prompted Peter's Twitch chat moderator to ask for a ban.

The user's comment on Peter's chat (Image via peterparkTV/Twitch)

Peter let it slide, stating that he may have misunderstood their intentions. However, after they continued to comment on Pokimane, the streamer gave his moderator the green signal to ban them permanently.

Discussion stems from peterparkTV's comment on Pokimane

While Peter's Twitch chat seemed to be in agreement with him, a different tune was being sung over on the Livestream Fail subreddit.

One user commented that Pokimane allegedly "had" JiDion "Jidionpremium" banned from the platform. However, others immediately jumped in to correct them.

The discussion on the Livestream Fail subreddit (Image via/r/LivestreamFail)

The Jidionpremium vs Pokimane drama stems from the former hate-raiding her by sending his viewers to Poki's chat to spam her. After being banned, JiDion continued talking about her, changing his profile picture to an image of the 25Twitch star without make-up.

His actions resulted in his temporary suspension being changed to a "permaban". Twitch may redact it in the future if they feel his behavior has changed.

Meanwhile, JiDion posted a public apology to Pokimane after having a conversation with Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren.

